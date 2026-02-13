 AI To Add $550 Billion To India's Economy By 2035: PwC Flagship Study Unveils 3A2I Framework At Davos 2026
PwC India’s ‘AI Edge for Viksit Bharat’ study, presented at Davos 2026, estimates artificial intelligence could contribute $550 billion to India’s economy by 2035 across agriculture, healthcare, energy, education and manufacturing. The report outlines a 3A2I framework to scale AI adoption, citing double-digit efficiency gains in pilot projects.

IANSUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
Artificial intelligence could contribute nearly $550 billion to India’s economy by 2035, across five priority sectors including agriculture, education, energy, healthcare and manufacturing. | IANS

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence could contribute nearly $550 billion to India’s economy by 2035, across five priority sectors including agriculture, education, energy, healthcare and manufacturing, a report said on Thursday.

The report from Vietnam Times cited PwC India’s flagship study adding that it was rounded in economic modelling and real-world pilots.

AI Edge for Viksit Bharat study from PwC India was tabled at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos 2026 and led to India’s artificial intelligence ambitions taking a structured and globally resonant form, it said.

The Davos platform amplified the message that India’s AI strategy is being shaped with goals beyond efficiency and growth and considers inclusion, governance, and institutional readiness.

The study positioned India as a potential global benchmark on how emerging economies should deploy AI at scale while embedding it into public systems and everyday economic activity.

The report highlighted a proprietary 3A2I framework -- Access, Acceptance, Assimilation, Implementation and Institutionalisation -- as a system‑level playbook to scale AI. 'Access' focuses on ensuring the availability of data, digital infrastructure, and skilled talent while 'acceptance' stresses on public confidence for widespread adoption.

Assimilation addresses the integration of AI into real workflows regularly beyond pilots. “Once these foundations are established, the framework advances toward large-scale Implementation and long-term Institutionalisation,” the report said.

Sector pilots demonstrated double‑digit efficiency gains in agriculture due to AI-enabled crop advisories and improved disease detection in healthcare.

PwC said that India can expect operational excellence, sustainability, good governance, resilience, and financial discipline from AI deployed at scale.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has recently pointed to AI-enabled platforms such as MAITRI for industrial investments, where automation and data-driven processes are enhancing ease of doing business.

"In the energy sector, smart metering systems using AI have flagged power theft cases with high accuracy, improving financial discipline while in healthcare, AI-driven tuberculosis detection tools have significantly improved notification rates, strengthening disease surveillance," the report said.

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson of PwC in India highlighted that AI offers India the ability to reimagine growth beyond traditional GDP metrics, aligning innovation with a people-first development lens, the report cited.

