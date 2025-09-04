Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched: Check Price, Detailed Specifications, More

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE | Samsung

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S25 FE, a sleek addition to the Galaxy S25 series, boasting a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Exynos 2400 chipset, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system. With a 4,900mAh battery, 45W wired and 15W wireless charging, and an IP68 rating, this Fan Edition smartphone also bundles AI features like Generative Edit and Audio Eraser. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE promises seven years of Android OS and security updates, ensuring long-term reliability.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Pricing and Availability in India

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE starts at $650 (roughly Rs. 57,300) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, with the 8GB + 256GB model priced at $710 (roughly Rs. 62,570). It is available in four vibrant colors: Navy, Jetblack, Icyblue, and White, featuring a Premium Haze finish and a bi-color frame. While already available for purchase in the US via Samsung’s website, pricing and availability details for India are expected to be announced soon. Stay tuned for updates on local availability through Samsung India’s official channels.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1080 x 2340 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,900 nits brightness, Vision Booster, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

There's a Samsung Exynos 2400 SoC which has a deca-core (3.2GHz, 2.9GHz, 2.6GHz, 1.95GHz) architecture. It runs on Android 16 with One UI 8.0, and guarantees seven years of OS and security updates and six months of free Google AI Pro.

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has a triple setup with 50-megapixel wide-angle (F1.8, OIS), 12-megapixel ultrawide (F2.2), 8-megapixel telephoto (F2.4, 3x optical zoom) sensors. The phone supports 8K video at 30fps, and 30x digital zoom. Up front, the phone has a 12-megapixel (F2.2), 20 percent higher resolution than Galaxy S24 FE, and additionally the S25 FE supports AI-backed editing tools.

AI Features include Photo Assist (Generative Edit, Object Eraser), Audio Eraser, Auto Trim, My Filters, Browsing Assist, Writing Assist, Circle to Search, Gemini Live, Nightography, and more.

There is a 4,900mAh (rated 4,755mAh) battery with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It measures 161.3x76.6x7.4mm, and weighs190g. The phone is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, USB 3.2 Gen 1, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, NavIC, QZSS, NFC, and Dual-SIM (Nano-SIM + eSIM or Dual eSIM).