Cyient Collaborates With Microsoft To Establish EnGeneer Center Of Excellence | Image: Twitter (Representative)

Cyient has collaborated with Microsoft to establish "EnGeneer” Center of Excellence (CoE), using Azure OpenAI Service and Generative AI technologies to drive engineering innovation across industries, the company announced through an exchange filing.

EnGeneer CoE will enhance engineering lifecycle agility by developing platforms and tools that empower engineers with automation and assistance, ultimately boosting productivity and quality through Generative AI.

As part of this collaboration, Cyient announced the integration of new Generative AI capabilities into its existing solutions, CyFast and CyArc. These advancements will expedite the validation, verification, and compliance checking of engineering systems, accelerating the product development cycle.

"The potential of Generative AI technologies, stating, "Generative AI technologies will drive the next level of autonomy and intelligence in engineering systems. Cyient is thrilled to associate with Microsoft and use Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to develop innovative solutions that address our customers' challenges," said Rajaneesh Kini, CTO of Cyient.

The collaboration between Microsoft and Cyient further extends beyond EnGeneer CoE, encompassing a broader collaboration to use OpenAI and Generative AI technologies across all Cyient platform solutions, including healthcare, sustainability, and connected products.

“At Microsoft, we are committed to driving innovation and productivity through the power of technology. We are pleased to collaborate with Cyient and enable the use of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Generative AI technologies to enhance engineering lifecycle agility and develop the EnGeneer COE,” said Sangita Singh, General Manager IT &ITES, Microsoft India.

Cyient Ltd shares

The shares of Cyient Ltd on Monday at 12:26 pm IST were at Rs 1,615.55, up by 3.44 percent.