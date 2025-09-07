 Global Cues & Inflation Data To Guide Markets, Investors Eye Fed Policy Signals This Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGlobal Cues & Inflation Data To Guide Markets, Investors Eye Fed Policy Signals This Week

Global Cues & Inflation Data To Guide Markets, Investors Eye Fed Policy Signals This Week

Indian markets will track global trends, inflation data, crude oil prices, and rupee movement this week. US Fed policy expectations, GST cuts, and India’s inflation release will shape investor mood.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
Indian stock markets ended last week with solid gains. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets ended last week with solid gains. The Sensex rose 901 points (1.12%) and the Nifty advanced 314 points (1.28%), boosted by strong economic data and supportive policy moves. Analysts say this positive momentum may continue, but global and domestic data will play a key role in shaping investor mood this week.

Domestic Focus: Inflation Data

A major factor to watch will be India’s August inflation numbers, set to be released on September 12. This will be closely tracked as it may influence the Reserve Bank of India’s future policy stance. Consumption-driven and capital expenditure-linked sectors are likely to draw special investor attention, analysts believe.

Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Rise Buoyed By GST Council's Rate Reductions; Auto, IT & PSU Bank Shares Soar
article-image

Global Data and Fed Cues

FPJ Shorts
September 8 Bank Holiday In Mumbai, Why Did The Government Change The Date?
September 8 Bank Holiday In Mumbai, Why Did The Government Change The Date?
5 Minor Madrasa Students Arrested For Killing 12-Year-Old Boy In Nayagarh, Odisha
5 Minor Madrasa Students Arrested For Killing 12-Year-Old Boy In Nayagarh, Odisha
Gut-Wrenching! Amanda Anisimova Sobs Uncontrollably After Losing To Aryna Sabalenka In US Open 2025 Final; Video
Gut-Wrenching! Amanda Anisimova Sobs Uncontrollably After Losing To Aryna Sabalenka In US Open 2025 Final; Video
'Sabko Maarte Peetate Ghumta Main...': Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Condemns Shiv Sena Workers' Violence At Mumbai Club Over Kunal Kamra's 'Gaddar' Jibe
'Sabko Maarte Peetate Ghumta Main...': Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Condemns Shiv Sena Workers' Violence At Mumbai Club Over Kunal Kamra's 'Gaddar' Jibe

Globally, all eyes will be on US economic indicators such as consumer inflation, jobless claims, and consumer sentiment. These figures are crucial as they will shape expectations about the US Federal Reserve’s policy. The Fed is set to meet on September 16-17, making this week especially important for global markets. Updates on the India-US trade deal may also help improve investor sentiment further.

Other Key Drivers

Besides inflation and Fed cues, crude oil prices and the rupee-dollar movement will continue to guide trading trends. Market experts also pointed out that the recent GST rate cuts could act as a positive trigger, sparking interest in certain sectors and offsetting the negative impact of global trade tensions.

Read Also
GST Overhaul Brings Big Relief To Consumers, Markets Cheer With 900-Point Sensex Jump
article-image

A Busy Week Ahead

This week will also see other critical global events, including the European Central Bank’s interest rate decision and Japan’s Q2 GDP numbers. Together with US data and India’s inflation print, these factors will determine whether Indian markets can extend their gains or face renewed pressure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

September 8 Bank Holiday In Mumbai, Why Did The Government Change The Date?

September 8 Bank Holiday In Mumbai, Why Did The Government Change The Date?

GST 2.0 Impact: Mahindra Slashes SUV Prices By Up To ₹1.56 Lakh, Toyota By ₹3.49 Lakh, Renault...

GST 2.0 Impact: Mahindra Slashes SUV Prices By Up To ₹1.56 Lakh, Toyota By ₹3.49 Lakh, Renault...

Adani Power To Build Big Hydro Project In Bhutan, Investors Keep An Eye On Stock From Sept 8

Adani Power To Build Big Hydro Project In Bhutan, Investors Keep An Eye On Stock From Sept 8

Seven Of Top-10 Most Valued Indian Firms Add Over ₹1.06 Lakh Crore In Market Cap, Bajaj Finance...

Seven Of Top-10 Most Valued Indian Firms Add Over ₹1.06 Lakh Crore In Market Cap, Bajaj Finance...

Global Cues & Inflation Data To Guide Markets, Investors Eye Fed Policy Signals This Week

Global Cues & Inflation Data To Guide Markets, Investors Eye Fed Policy Signals This Week