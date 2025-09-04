 Over 2 Crore Fraudulent Phone Connections Blocked In India, Spoof Calls Down By 97%: DoT Secretary
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechOver 2 Crore Fraudulent Phone Connections Blocked In India, Spoof Calls Down By 97%: DoT Secretary

Over 2 Crore Fraudulent Phone Connections Blocked In India, Spoof Calls Down By 97%: DoT Secretary

DoT Secretary Dr. Neeraj Mittal credited the reduction in spoof calls to the government's 'Sanchar Saathi' initiative, a platform launched to tackle misuse of telecom services.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Over 2 Crore Fraudulent Phone Connections Blocked In India, Spoof Calls Down By 97%: DoT Secretary | Representative Image

The Union Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has blocked more than 2 crore mobile connections that were being used for fraudulent activities and successfully reduced spoof calls by 97 percent, according to DoT Secretary Dr. Neeraj Mittal on Wednesday.

Dr. Mittal was speaking during the annual West Zone Conference on security-related matters, which was organised by the DoT in South Goa.

He addressed the gathering through a video link and shared key achievements in the telecom sector’s fight against cyber fraud.

He credited the reduction in spoof calls to the government's 'Sanchar Saathi' initiative, a platform launched to tackle misuse of telecom services.

FPJ Shorts
GST Cut On Cement A Boost For Affordable Housing, Industry Says Move Will Accelerate Infrastructure Growth
GST Cut On Cement A Boost For Affordable Housing, Industry Says Move Will Accelerate Infrastructure Growth
VIDEO: Ganeshotsav Celebration In Scotland Sparks Debate On Internet, 'Taking It To Streets Is Not Right'
VIDEO: Ganeshotsav Celebration In Scotland Sparks Debate On Internet, 'Taking It To Streets Is Not Right'
BSP Chief Mayawati Urges Centre And State Governments To Provide Immediate Relief To Families Affected By Floods, Landslides, And Waterlogging Across India
BSP Chief Mayawati Urges Centre And State Governments To Provide Immediate Relief To Families Affected By Floods, Landslides, And Waterlogging Across India
Caught On Camera: Biker Snatches Woman's 1-Gram Gold Chain In Pune’s Uruli Kanchan
Caught On Camera: Biker Snatches Woman's 1-Gram Gold Chain In Pune’s Uruli Kanchan

Spoof calls are fake calls in which scammers disguise their identity by manipulating caller ID information to commit fraud or deceive people.

Mittal said that alongside Sanchar Saathi, the department has developed a ‘Digital Intelligence Platform’ to crowdsource information related to frauds, particularly in the financial sector.

This platform helps banks and other financial institutions share and access data about ongoing scams, making the digital ecosystem safer and more secure.

Highlighting the growing importance of telecom, Mittal said that while the number of telecom users has increased rapidly, the misuse of telecom resources -- especially in financial fraud -- has also gone up.

To counter this, the DoT has launched multiple initiatives to strengthen cybersecurity infrastructure.

He noted that artificial intelligence (AI) has played a key role in identifying and eliminating fraud.

With the help of AI, 78 lakh fake mobile connections and 71,000 fraudulent retail points of sale have been disconnected so far.

The department is also expanding its network of telecom testing labs to ensure that high-quality and certified telecom equipment is used across the country.

In another major move, the DoT has introduced a ‘Financial Fraud Risk Indicator’, developed in collaboration with its partners.

This tool helps detect mobile numbers involved in financial frauds more effectively.

Mittal also announced that the DoT is working on upgrading the Centralised Monitoring System (CMS) to keep pace with modern cyber threats and improve real-time surveillance capabilities.

The department is actively collaborating with private players to boost sector-specific and application-level security, ensuring that the telecom infrastructure remains resilient and trustworthy.

With these efforts, the DoT aims to build a safer and more reliable digital environment for millions of mobile users in India.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Over 2 Crore Fraudulent Phone Connections Blocked In India, Spoof Calls Down By 97%: DoT Secretary

Over 2 Crore Fraudulent Phone Connections Blocked In India, Spoof Calls Down By 97%: DoT Secretary

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For September 4, 2025: Grab Free Diamonds, Skins, and More

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For September 4, 2025: Grab Free Diamonds, Skins, and More

iPhone 17 Pro Max Leaked in Video Just Days Before Launch, Big Design Change Expected

iPhone 17 Pro Max Leaked in Video Just Days Before Launch, Big Design Change Expected

Donald Trump To Host Tech CEOs Dinner At White House Today, Elon Musk Not On The List: Who All Are...

Donald Trump To Host Tech CEOs Dinner At White House Today, Elon Musk Not On The List: Who All Are...

How To Make A Stunning Teachers' Day Card Online For Free: Step-By-Step Guide, AI Tools, More

How To Make A Stunning Teachers' Day Card Online For Free: Step-By-Step Guide, AI Tools, More