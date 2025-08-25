iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Rumour Roundup: Triple 48-Megapixel Cameras, 12GB RAM, New Colours, Bigger Battery, Much More

iPhone 17 Pro is likley to come in fresh new colours | Majinbu Official

Apple is gearing up for its annual iPhone event, with the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max expected to debut . The event, likely to take place at Apple's Cupertino headquarters, will showcase a suite of new features for the iPhone 17 Pro models. Apple typically sends out press invites about two weeks prior, so expect official invitations to roll out around August 26 at approximately 8 am PT (8.30pm IST). Pre-orders are anticipated to begin on Friday, September 12, with the official salelikely on Friday, September 19.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are poised to introduce significant enhancements, setting a new benchmark for Apple’s flagship devices. Upgrades are expected to come in almost all departments, including battery, processor, display, connectivity, and cameras. Here’s a rundown of the rumored new features:

New A19 Pro chip: Powered by Apple’s next-generation A19 Pro chip, built on TSMC’s third-generation 3nm process, the iPhone 17 Pro models will deliver modest performance gains and improved power efficiency.

Increased RAM size to 12GB: A significant upgrade to 12GB of RAM, a 50 percent increase from the iPhone 16 Pro's 8GB, will support advanced Apple Intelligence features and smoother multitasking.

Upgraded rear and front cameras: All three rear cameras on the Pro models will feature 48-megapixel sensors, including a new 48-megapixel telephoto lens for enhanced zoom and detail. The front-facing camera will also upgrade to a 24-megapixel sensor, doubling the resolution for sharper selfies and video calls.

Pro models may include dual video capture: The iPhone 17 Pro models will introduce dual video capture, allowing simultaneous recording from front and rear cameras, ideal for FaceTime calls and content creation.

New rectangular camera bump aestehtic: The iPhone 17 Pro models will sport a large, rectangular camera bump, a departure from the traditional square design, offering a fresh aesthetic and potentially enhanced camera capabilities.

Improved battery life on the iPhone 17 Pro Max: The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumored to have a slightly thicker design to accommodate a battery exceeding 5,000mAh, promising longer usage times. The iPhone 17 Pro’s battery is expected to remain similar to its predecessor.

New Orange and Dark Blue color options: A copper-like orange hue and a dark blue shade will join the lineup, alongside traditional black, gray, and silver options, offering bolder choices for users.

iPhone 17 Pro models may ditch titanium frame: Moving away from the titanium frame used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro, the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature an aluminum frame, paired with a part-aluminum, part-glass back design for improved durability and lighter weight. This shift has sparked mixed reactions, with some praising the lighter material and better heat dissipation, while others question its strength compared to titanium.

A slimmer Dynamic Island: A slimmer Dynamic Island, enabled by a 'metalens' design for Face ID, will provide a more refined look across all iPhone 17 models, including the Pro variants.

Matte finish anti-reflective display: A new anti-reflective display option with a matte finish is rumored, promising reduced glare and improved scratch resistance, akin to the nano-texture technology seen in other Apple devices.

Vapor chamber cooling: Exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, a vapor chamber cooling system paired with a graphite sheet will manage heat from the powerful A19 Pro chip, ensuring optimal performance during intensive tasks.

Improved connectivity: The Pro models are expected to feature a new antenna design that wraps around the camera bump, improving 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity with fewer antenna lines.

The iPhone 17 series launch will also include the iPhone 17 Air, a slim model replacing the Plus variant, alongside new Apple Watch models (Series 11, SE 3, and Ultra 3), AirPods Pro 3, and potentially an updated Apple TV 4K and HomePod 3. The event will likely roll out iOS 26, featuring AI enhancements like live translation for calls and messages, Visual Intelligence for image-based searches, and quality-of-life improvements such as group text polls and a customisable snooze alarm.