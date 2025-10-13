iPhone 17's Selfie Camera Trick: Here's How To Capture Front Camera Photos & Videos In Any Orientation Without Twisting Your Phone

Apple fans, say goodbye to mid-selfie fumbling. The iPhone 17 series introduces a sleek hidden camera feature that lets you flip between portrait and landscape modes for selfies and videos without ever rotating your device. Powered by an upgraded 18-megapixel Center Stage front-facing lens and a square image sensor, this trick—dubbed the "Orientation Switch"—delivers sharper, more flexible shots, making it a boon for vloggers and casual creators alike.

Launched just last month, the iPhone 17 lineup (including Pro, Pro Max, and the slimmer Air variant) builds on the TrueDepth camera tech with intelligent software for dynamic framing. It's especially handy for "YouTube-grade footage" during video calls or social media clips, eliminating the awkward phone twists that plague traditional selfies.

Step-by-step guide on how to take selfies with iPhone 17 Orientation Switch

Unlocking this pro-level control is simpler than it sounds—here's how to use it on your iPhone 17:

1. Launch the Camera App: Tap the Camera icon on your home screen, use the Camera Control button, or access it via the lock screen shortcut for quick entry.

2. Switch to Front-Facing Mode: In the Camera app, tap the flip icon (usually in the bottom right) to activate the 18MP Center Stage lens.

3. Toggle Orientation: Look for the new Orientation Switch icon above the shutter button—tap it to instantly swap between portrait (vertical) and landscape (horizontal) views, all digitally handled without moving the phone.

4. Fine-Tune with Zoom: Right next to the switch, hit the simplified Zoom button: Tap once to zoom out for wider shots, and again to reset—no clunky sliders needed (best in photo mode).

5. Customize Auto Features: At the top of the screen, tap the quick-settings icon (showing a person in a square) to dive into Center Stage options. Toggle auto-zoom or auto-rotate on for hands-free adjustments, but note: Enabling these disables the manual buttons, so choose based on your control needs.

This process, refined across iOS updates, ensures seamless transitions for everything from TikTok vlogs to Zoom meetings, with the lens's higher resolution delivering crisp 4K results even in dim lighting.

iPhone 17 Pricing and Offers in India

Priced competitively for the Indian market, the base iPhone 17 starts at Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB model, climbing to Rs. 1,02,900 for 512GB storage. The Pro and Pro Max variants range higher, but festive deals make them more accessible.

Shoppers can snag up to Rs. 20,000 instant store discounts, Rs. 6,000 cashback on ICICI or SBI credit cards, and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 7,000 on older iPhones—bringing the effective price down to as low as Rs. 76,900. Trade-ins via Apple's site offer even steeper savings, with credits from Rs. 3,590 to Rs. 64,000 depending on your eligible device. Available now at Apple Stores, Flipkart, and Amazon, these perks align perfectly with the ongoing Diwali sales.