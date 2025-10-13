Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025: Big Price Cuts On iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, More Smartphones In India

As the festive fervor kicks off Diwali celebrations, Flipkart's Big Bang Diwali Sale has launched with blockbuster discounts on premium smartphones, making it the perfect time for tech upgrades without breaking the bank. Running now through the holiday season, the event slashes prices on flagships like the Apple iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, alongside cashback perks and bank offers to sweeten the deal.

From straight-up price cuts of up to Rs 29,000 to exchange bonuses on old devices, shoppers can score high-end handsets at mid-range budgets. Here's a roundup of the standout smartphone steals. The sale will go on till October 24.

Apple iPhone 16 at under Rs. 54,000

The buzzworthy iPhone 16, powered by Apple's A18 chip and featuring a vibrant 6.1-inch OLED display with dual 48-megapixel cameras, is now available for Rs. 53,999—down from its original Rs. 69,900, saving buyers a hefty Rs. 15,901.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE for Rs. 30,999

Samsung enthusiasts, rejoice—the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, boasting an Exynos 2400e processor, 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh, and AI smarts like Circle to Search, drops to Rs. 30,999 from Rs. 59,999, a massive Rs. 29,000 off. With its 50-megapixel triple-camera setup and IP68 durability, the smartphone can see further discounts by applying exchange offers.

Mid-range smartphones under Rs. 20,000

Budget hunters won't be left out, with the Samsung Galaxy A35 hitting Rs. 17,999 (from Rs. 30,999, Rs. 13,000 discount) on its Exynos 1380 chip and 50-megapixel camera array for everyday reliability. Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion edges in at Rs 20,999 (Rs 2,000 off original Rs 22,999), delivering a 6.67-inch pOLED display and 5,500mAh battery for smooth multitasking.

Smartphones on offer for gamers

For performance chasers, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro commands Rs. 26,999 (Rs 10,000 savings from Rs. 36,999), complete with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme, quad-curved display, and 6,000mAh endurance. Poco's F7 isn't far behind at Rs. 30,999 (Rs. 5,000 off Rs 35,999), fueled by Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and a whopping 7,550mAh battery for marathon sessions.

Flipkart's sale also layers on no-cost EMI options, UPI cashbacks up to 5 percent, and HDFC/ICICI bank deals for additional 10 percent off.