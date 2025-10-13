Indian Startup BytePe Democratises Premium Phones: Subscribe To iPhone 17 For As Low As ₹3,456/Month.

In a bid to shatter the high barrier of premium smartphone ownership in India, fintech startup BytePe has rolled out a flexible subscription model that slashes monthly costs for flagships like the iPhone 17 series and upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra by up to 50 percent.

Founded by former Flipkart executive Jayant Jha, BytePe's 'smart ownership' service - launched in September - integrates with credit cards and in-house EMIs to offer users the choice to upgrade annually, return devices, or eventually own them outright, all while bundling damage protection and brand warranties. Unlike rigid traditional EMIs or pure rentals, this model predicts device lifecycle value to ensure consumers pay only for what they use, addressing the 70-80 percent of premium buyers who rely on financing amid India's booming 96.4 percent growth in high-end phone sales.

How BytePe's subscription model works

BytePe operates via a web platform (with an app slated for this quarter), covering 15,000 PIN codes nationwide. Users pick a device, lock in a customised 12-month plan, and at term's end, decide to upgrade to the latest (BytePe handles collection), extend payments for retention, or pay off the balance for full ownership. For non-credit card holders, BytePe's EMI option steps in seamlessly.

Key differentiators from standard EMIs include built-in insurance, no long-term lock-ins, and up to 50 percent buyback value after 12-24 months - ideal for frequent upgraders eyeing the iPhone 17's A19 chip or the S25 Ultra's anticipated AI upgrades. The service starts with smartphones but eyes expansion to accessories, premium watches, bags, and gaming gear.

Pricing breakdown: iPhone 17 series starts under Rs. 4,000/month

BytePe's rates undercut conventional financing dramatically. For the iPhone 17 base model (Rs. 82,900 retail), subscriptions begin at Rs. 3,456 per month - nearly half the Rs. 6,492 standard EMI - rising to Rs. 3,899 in some configs for the first year, then dropping to Rs. 3,500 for retention. Pro variants follow suit: iPhone 17 Pro at Rs. 6,989/month (vs Rs. 10,825 EMI), and the top-tier iPhone 17 Pro Max at Rs. 7,766/month (vs Rs. 12,075).

Comparable deals extend to existing models like the iPhone 16 at Rs. 2,787/month, with AirPods 4 at just Rs. 877/month. While S25 Ultra specifics remain pending its launch, BytePe positions it as a core target for similar affordability.

Why it matters: Flexibility meets India's upgrade culture

This innovation taps into shifting consumer habits, where annual refreshes trump multi-year holds, offering 'wallet relief' without resale hassles. Jha, drawing from his Flipkart and Yaantra (acquired by Flipkart in 2022) stints, handles everything from underwriting to secondary market sales of returns, ensuring smooth scalability.