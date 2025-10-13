 Indian Startup BytePe Democratises Premium Phones: Subscribe To iPhone 17 For As Low As ₹3,456/Month.
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechIndian Startup BytePe Democratises Premium Phones: Subscribe To iPhone 17 For As Low As ₹3,456/Month.

Indian Startup BytePe Democratises Premium Phones: Subscribe To iPhone 17 For As Low As ₹3,456/Month.

Fintech startup BytePe has rolled out a flexible subscription model that slashes monthly costs for flagships like the iPhone 17 series and upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
article-image

In a bid to shatter the high barrier of premium smartphone ownership in India, fintech startup BytePe has rolled out a flexible subscription model that slashes monthly costs for flagships like the iPhone 17 series and upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra by up to 50 percent.

Founded by former Flipkart executive Jayant Jha, BytePe's 'smart ownership' service - launched in September - integrates with credit cards and in-house EMIs to offer users the choice to upgrade annually, return devices, or eventually own them outright, all while bundling damage protection and brand warranties. Unlike rigid traditional EMIs or pure rentals, this model predicts device lifecycle value to ensure consumers pay only for what they use, addressing the 70-80 percent of premium buyers who rely on financing amid India's booming 96.4 percent growth in high-end phone sales.

Read Also
iPhone 17 Pro 'Scratchgate': Users Report Rapid Scratches On Aluminum Frame Within Days Of Use
article-image

How BytePe's subscription model works

BytePe operates via a web platform (with an app slated for this quarter), covering 15,000 PIN codes nationwide. Users pick a device, lock in a customised 12-month plan, and at term's end, decide to upgrade to the latest (BytePe handles collection), extend payments for retention, or pay off the balance for full ownership. For non-credit card holders, BytePe's EMI option steps in seamlessly.

FPJ Shorts
Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Unveils Virbhadra Singh Statue In Shimla, Priyanka Gandhi Calls Him ‘Soul Of Himachal'; VIDEO
Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Unveils Virbhadra Singh Statue In Shimla, Priyanka Gandhi Calls Him ‘Soul Of Himachal'; VIDEO
Kerala School Shuts For Two Days Amid Dispute Over Student Wearing Hijab; Nuns Allege SDPI Pressure
Kerala School Shuts For Two Days Amid Dispute Over Student Wearing Hijab; Nuns Allege SDPI Pressure
SEE! Priyanka Chopra's Inspiration To Indian Choli At Diwali Ball In New York; Wraps Scarf As Blouse & Calls It 'Sarong'
SEE! Priyanka Chopra's Inspiration To Indian Choli At Diwali Ball In New York; Wraps Scarf As Blouse & Calls It 'Sarong'
Mumbai News: Redevelopment Of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Phase 1 In Ghatkopar Begins; Foundation Stone Ceremony Scheduled For Tuesday
Mumbai News: Redevelopment Of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Phase 1 In Ghatkopar Begins; Foundation Stone Ceremony Scheduled For Tuesday

Key differentiators from standard EMIs include built-in insurance, no long-term lock-ins, and up to 50 percent buyback value after 12-24 months - ideal for frequent upgraders eyeing the iPhone 17's A19 chip or the S25 Ultra's anticipated AI upgrades. The service starts with smartphones but eyes expansion to accessories, premium watches, bags, and gaming gear.

Read Also
iPhone 17's Selfie Camera Trick: Here's How To Capture Front Camera Photos & Videos In Any...
article-image

Pricing breakdown: iPhone 17 series starts under Rs. 4,000/month

BytePe's rates undercut conventional financing dramatically. For the iPhone 17 base model (Rs. 82,900 retail), subscriptions begin at Rs. 3,456 per month - nearly half the Rs. 6,492 standard EMI - rising to Rs. 3,899 in some configs for the first year, then dropping to Rs. 3,500 for retention. Pro variants follow suit: iPhone 17 Pro at Rs. 6,989/month (vs Rs. 10,825 EMI), and the top-tier iPhone 17 Pro Max at Rs. 7,766/month (vs Rs. 12,075).

Comparable deals extend to existing models like the iPhone 16 at Rs. 2,787/month, with AirPods 4 at just Rs. 877/month. While S25 Ultra specifics remain pending its launch, BytePe positions it as a core target for similar affordability.

Why it matters: Flexibility meets India's upgrade culture

This innovation taps into shifting consumer habits, where annual refreshes trump multi-year holds, offering 'wallet relief' without resale hassles. Jha, drawing from his Flipkart and Yaantra (acquired by Flipkart in 2022) stints, handles everything from underwriting to secondary market sales of returns, ensuring smooth scalability.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Startup BytePe Democratises Premium Phones: Subscribe To iPhone 17 For As Low As...

Indian Startup BytePe Democratises Premium Phones: Subscribe To iPhone 17 For As Low As...

iPhone 17's Selfie Camera Trick: Here's How To Capture Front Camera Photos & Videos In Any...

iPhone 17's Selfie Camera Trick: Here's How To Capture Front Camera Photos & Videos In Any...

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025: Big Price Cuts On iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, More...

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025: Big Price Cuts On iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, More...

Microsoft Engineer Quits After 13 Years, Blasts Company For Enabling 'Worst Atrocities Of Our Time'...

Microsoft Engineer Quits After 13 Years, Blasts Company For Enabling 'Worst Atrocities Of Our Time'...

Swadeshi Tech Push: India Shifts 12 Lakh Government Emails To Zoho Platform

Swadeshi Tech Push: India Shifts 12 Lakh Government Emails To Zoho Platform