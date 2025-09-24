iPhone 17 Pro 'Scratchgate': Users Report Rapid Scratches On Aluminum Frame Within Days Of Use

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are facing a 'scratchgate' controversy | X/ @WFMGWF

The iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max have sparked widespread concern among users and tech enthusiasts due to a growing issue dubbed 'scratchgate.' Early adopters and reviewers have reported that the new iPhone models, particularly the Pro variants with their anodised aluminum unibody, are prone to visible scratches and scuffs within hours or days of use, raising questions about the durability of Apple's design choices.

Scratches Surface Across iPhone 17 Pro and Air Models

Just days after the iPhone 17 series launch, social media platforms, including X, are flooded with user complaints about scratches appearing on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. According to Bloomberg, even the demo units of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in Apple Stores across New York, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and London showed noticeable scuffs within hours of being displayed.

The black iPhone Air, which features a titanium frame, also exhibited similar wear, though complaints have primarily focused on the Pro models.

Users have reported that the anodised aluminum frame on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, particularly in darker shades like Cosmic Orange and Deep Blue, is especially susceptible to scratches. "I put my iPhone 17 Pro in my pocket with some coins, and within a day, I noticed scratches revealing the silver aluminum underneath," one user shared on X. Another user noted, "The camera bump on my Deep Blue Pro Max already has chips after light use."

These reports align with findings from YouTuber JerryRigEverything, who demonstrated that the sharp-edged camera plateau on the Pro models is prone to chipping due to insufficient rounding of edges during the anodisation process.

Why Are the iPhone 17 Pro Models Scratching So Easily?

Apple's decision to switch from titanium to aluminum for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max was intended to improve thermal efficiency with the introduction of a vapour cooling chamber. However, the anodised aluminum unibody appears to be less durable than the titanium used in the iPhone 16 Pro series.

The anodisation process creates a thin, coloured layer on the aluminum, likened to the "candy shell" of an M&M by JerryRigEverything. When scratched, this layer reveals the silver aluminum underneath, making damage particularly noticeable on darker colour variants like Cosmic Orange and Deep Blue. The camera bump design exacerbates the issue.

JerryRigEverything noted that Apple failed to follow industry standards for anodised surfaces, which recommend rounding sharp edges to a radius 10 times the thickness of the anodised layer. The sharp corners on the iPhone 17 Pro's camera plateau are prone to chipping, an issue that is "completely unfixable" for users.

Additionally, Bloomberg reported that MagSafe charging has left visible circular imprints on the aluminum frame of some Pro models. In contrast, the iPhone Air, with its titanium frame and glass back, appears less affected, though its black variant has also shown scratching in store displays.

User Reactions and Apple's Silence

The term "scratchgate" gained traction on social media within days of launch, reflecting widespread frustration among early adopters.

While some users embrace the worn 'relic' aesthetic, others are disappointed by the rapid wear on their premium devices. "I spent over $1,000 on my iPhone 17 Pro, and it looks used after two days," one user posted on X. Another commented, "Apple needs to address this. My Silver Pro hides the scratches better, but the Deep Blue is a mess."

Apple has yet to issue an official statement on the matter, leaving users to speculate about potential fixes or recalls. The company's silence contrasts with the vocal online discourse, with #Scratchgate trending across platforms like X and YouTube.

A Simple Solution: Use a Case

For now, the most effective way to mitigate scratchgate is to use a protective case.