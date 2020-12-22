Hey Siri, drive please!: Tech giant Apple to launch self-driving car in 2024

Mumbai: After manufacture phones, laptops, computers, and audio products, tech giant Apple is all set to enter the automobile industry with a self-driving passenger car and has set the year 2024 for the launch, reports Reuters. The car will reportedly boast Apple’s own battery technology.

Called ‘Project Titan’, the iPhone maker’s efforts of venturing into the auto zone since 2014 have been unsuccessful so far. Reportedly, in 2016, Apple had scrapped its dream of manufacturing cars in 2016. But, now, whispers from sources close to the company have set off new rumours. People in the know have claimed that ‘Apple would introduce a battery that could “radically" reduce the cost of the batteries and increase the vehicle’s range,’ states a report in India today.

“As for the car’s battery, Apple plans to use a unique “mono cell” design that bulks up the individual cells in the battery and frees up space inside the battery pack, one of the people said. That design means more active material can be packed inside the battery, giving the car a potentially longer range,” the Reuters report states.

There has been no official statement from Apple yet on the news. And, it remains to be seen if Apple will be able to make its ambitious project a success. After all, it’s a car and not an iPhone! And not the forget that it took Elon Musk 17 years before his Tesla could make profits for him.