Govt's 7 Working Groups Finalise Roadmap For Bharat 6G Mission

New Delhi: The seven dedicated Working Groups constituted earlier by the Centre under the Bharat 6G Alliance presented their progress and roadmap here at a quarterly review meeting chaired by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Tuesday

Highlighting the structure of B6GA’s seven working groups, Scindia stressed that technology, spectrum, devices, applications and sustainability verticals must align seamlessly for innovations to mature and scale. He said monthly joint reviews between working groups are essential to ensure that breakthroughs in one domain translate into actionable outcomes in others.

He pointed out that spectrum policy will be central to India’s 6G strategy and noted that India has already undertaken significant spectrum refarming, with more planned ahead.

Understanding global trends, he said, will be vital for building a long-term national spectrum approach for 6G.

On devices, he called for a holistic understanding of the value chain from design to manufacturing. India must balance high volumes with affordability, he said, noting that India’s market dynamics are fundamentally different from those of Europe or the United States. He encouraged exploration of standardised device frameworks to accelerate scale and reduce costs.

Scindia underscored the importance of joint innovation models, noting that India must bring entrepreneurs, academia and industry together, drawing inspiration from collaborative development seen in countries like Germany and Japan after periods of major reconstruction.

He emphasised that India must define 6G use cases rooted in Indian needs, rather than relying solely on global templates.

The minister reaffirmed that India’s 6G journey is not just about technological advancement but about building a self-reliant ecosystem that benefits citizens, industry and the global community. India’s pursuit of 6G, he said, must not only deliver for the nation but must originate from Indian innovation. With an expanding ecosystem of researchers, startups and industry partners, India is well-positioned to shape the future of digital connectivity.

About The Bharat 6G Alliance

The Bharat 6G Alliance, a collaborative platform committed to driving indigenous design, development, and deployment of 6G technologies, is central to India’s ambition of becoming a global leader in advanced communications and a major supplier of IP, products, and solutions for affordable 5G and 6G systems.

The Working Groups focus on spectrum, device technology, components, sensors and the manufacturing ecosystem, core technology, applications, green and sustainability dimensions, outreach and international engagement, and 6G use cases and revenue systems, ensuring that every critical pillar of the Bharat 6G Mission is addressed in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.

The minister laid out the core objectives of the Bharat 6G Mission: defining clear, phase-wise goals; close consultation with the Bharat 6G Alliance; identifying priority research areas; commissioning independent evaluations; and ensuring quarterly progress reviews. He stressed the need for India to build end-to-end value chains, break complex challenges into manageable components, and track measurable progress every three months instead of annual cycles.

Scindia reiterated that India should not merely adapt to global standards but aim to shape them. While aligning with international bodies such as 3GPP and ITU, Indian-centric innovations must become globally relevant. He highlighted that uniqueness and ubiquity are both essential for India’s leadership in telecom technology.

