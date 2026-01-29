Realme P4 Power With 10,001mAh Battery, Buds Clip TWS Earbuds To Launch In India Today: How To Watch Live

Realme P4 Power and the Realme Buds Clip are all set to launch in India today. The phone is said to be the first in its segment, to come with a 10,001mAh battery. It will be powered by the Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset and enhanced by the Hyper Vision⁺ AI chip. Realme Buds Clip, on the other hand, will debut as Realme’s first-ever clip-style true wireless earbuds. Key features include Gemini support, 11mm dual drivers with NextBass and 3D Spatial Audio.

Realme P4 Power, Realme Buds Clip launch event details

The launch event for the Realme P4 Power and the Realme Buds Clip will begin at 12pm IST. The event will be live streamed for all users on YouTube. At 12pm IST, you can watch the event live in the embedded video below:

Realme P4 Power, Realme Buds Clip price in India (expected)

While official pricing details will be announced at the event in a few hours, leaks suggest that the phone may be priced starting at around Rs. 25,000. There is no leak surrounding the price of the Buds Clip, but they should be positioned somewhere under Rs. 2,000.

The Realme P4 Power is confirmed to come in TransOrange, TransSilver and TransBlue colour options. Realme Buds Clip are coming in Titanium Black and Titanium Gold colour options.

Realme P4 Power specifications

While the 10,001mAh battery is the big highlight, the phone is said to run on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. Realme promises to offer three years of Android OS updates and four years of Android security patches. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor paired with Hyper Vision⁺ AI chip.

The Realme P4 Power will have a 144Hz refresh rate display with 6,500nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and Netflix HDR support. The camera setup at the back includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 OIS sensor and a wide-angle lens. A host of AI editing tools are integrated, like the AI Instant Clip that generates a video based on selected photos, AI Light me that offers realistic effects, AI Style Me that transforms your photos into different trending looks.

As for the battery, the 10,001mAh battery is said to offer 80 percent battery health for four years. There will also be an 80W fast charging support with 27W reverse charging, and boost charging capabilities as well.

Realme Buds Clip specifications

The Realme Buds Clip, as mentioned, are the company's first clip-style earbuds. It comes with a Titanium fit design, with each earbuds weighing just 53 grams. Key features include dual-magnet large amptitude speakers, AI Translation, and NextBass Algorithm.

The Realme Buds Clip come with an 11mm Dual-magnet large-amplitude speaker, 3D Spatial Audio, AI Dual-Mic environmental Noise Cancellation. The battery life is said to last up to 36 hours with the charging case. It is said to last up to 7 hours on a single charge. The Realme Buds Clip come with smart tap controls, IP55 dust and water resistance, 45ms Ultra-Low Latency, Dual-Device Connection 2.0, and swift pair technology.