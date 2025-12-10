Guinness World Record For India! Drone Show At Telangana Global Summit Brings Glory | IANS

Hyderabad: Telangana Rising Global Summit made history as 3,000 drones formed the world’s longest airborne sentence.

The new Guinness World Record was created at the concluding session of the two-day event at the upcoming Bharat Future City on Tuesday night.

The drones formed what is claimed to be the world’s longest airborne sentence: ‘Telangana is Rising. Come Join the Rise’.

A breathtaking spectacle lit up the sky and showcased the state’s Vision 2047.

The drone show was held soon after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy unveiled the document at the glittering event.

Earlier, a robot was the centre of attraction as it handed over the Vision 2047 document to the Chief Minister.

The document was released in the presence of former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subba Rao, former Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India Arvind Subramaniam, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Suman Bery, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Telugu superstar K. Chiranjeevi and others.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair virtually addressed the event. “The growth of Telangana from its formation in 2014 to a landmark day like today is itself a powerful promise to the future. From its early struggles, the State has reimagined itself as a powerhouse of technology, agriculture, and inclusive growth. In many ways, Telangana has become a model for other parts of the world,” he said.

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, who joined via conferencing, noted that the vision document places strong emphasis on new technologies that will make governance more transparent, inclusive, and effective.

“Implementation, continuous feedback, and timely course correction form the next steps in operationalising this vision. I look forward to being part of this transformative journey,” he said.

Arvind Subramaniam stated that Telangana is not just on the map of India, it is on the global map as a cradle of the country’s IT revolution. “The Vision Document charts the next structural transformation: moving from a dynamic IT-driven economy to a people-centric technological ecosystem. This marks a significant evolution in the State’s development trajectory,” he said.

"Telangana is rising as India’s No.1 growth state - Hyderabad standing strong as the hub for Pharma, Bio & Services. With exceptional progress, skilled youth, and a Viksit Telangana vision, the state is truly unstoppable. unbeatable," said Subba Rao.

Suman Bery observed that Telangana has already reached the status of an upper-middle-income economy as per World Bank classifications - an aspiration India aims to achieve in the next five years.

“In this context, Telangana’s ambition to position itself globally is both timely and appropriate. NITI Aayog has been privileged to support the State in articulating this Vision, and we stand ready to work with Telangana in every step of its development journey,” he said.

