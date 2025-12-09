'World Is Optimistic About India': PM Modi After Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Commits $17.5 Billion To India's AI First Future

PM Modi with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella | X/@Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday said that he was committing USD 17.5 billion to build the infrastructure and skills needed to enhance Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India. The move comes after Nadella met PM Modi at his residence. The move is seen as a major boost for AI in India. Notably, this is Microsoft's largest-ever investment in Asia.

"Thank you, PM @narendramodi ji, for an inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity. To support the country’s ambitions, Microsoft is committing US$17.5B—our largest investment ever in Asia—to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India’s AI first future @PMOIndia Nadella said on X.

Responding to his post, PM Modi said, "When it comes to AI, the world is optimistic about India! Had a very productive discussion with Mr. Satya Nadella. Happy to see India being the place where Microsoft will make its largest-ever investment in Asia. The youth of India will harness this opportunity to innovate and leverage the power of AI for a better planet."

The Microsoft CEO is currently on a four-day visit to India, with stops planned in Bengaluru and Mumbai after visiting the national capital. The visit is aimed at pushing Microsoft's growing presence in India and further expansion in cloud and AI markets.

During his earlier visit in January this year, Nadella had announced a $3 billion investment to build cloud and AI infrastructure in India and to support skilling programmes.