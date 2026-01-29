Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G To Launch In India Today: What To Expect

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G phones are all set to launch in India today. The two phones come with a 200-megapixel MasterPixel camera with support for 4K video recording, up to 6,500mAh battery, and up to 3,200nits peak brightness. One of the variant will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, and both the phones will integrate a slew of AI features as well.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G launch event details

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G phones are all set to launch at 11am IST in India today. The phones' microsites are already live on Amazon and on the company site. Amazon is also taking pre-bookings of the two phones, ahead of the launch, for a deposit of Rs. 1,999.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is listed to come in Carbon Black, Coffee Mocha, and Mirage Blue colour options. The Redmi Note 15 Pro is listed to come in Carbon Black, Mirage Blue, and Silver Ash colour options.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G price in India (expected)

Popular tipster Sanju Choudhary has leaked that the Redmi Note 15 Pro may be priced at Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+, the more premium variant of the two, is likely to come in three RAM + storage options. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is likley to be priced at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, Rs. 40,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, and Rs. 44,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G features a 6.83-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772x1280 pixels, also referred to as 1.5K. It supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 480Hz, and an instantaneous touch sampling rate of 2560Hz in certain modes. The screen reaches a peak brightness of 3200 nits, includes HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, built on a 4nm process, with an octa-core CPU configuration that includes cores up to 2.7GHz and an Adreno GPU. It comes in variants with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB using UFS 2.2, without support for expandable storage via a card slot.

For imaging, the rear camera setup includes a 200-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and it supports video recording up to 4K resolution. The front camera is a 32-megapixel unit capable of 1080p video recording.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G houses a 6,500mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging, along with reverse charging capabilities. It runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2 and offers up to four major Android upgrades.

The build measures approximately 163.3x78.3x8.2mm (or slightly thicker in some colour variants) and weighs around 207g. It includes IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance in certain configurations, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor and other standard connectivity options such as 5G support.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G features a 6.83-inch 1.5K CrystalRes AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,772x1,280 pixels. It supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 480Hz, and an instantaneous touch sampling rate of up to 2560Hz in select modes. The screen achieves a peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits, supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, offers 12-bit colour depth, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The smartphone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, manufactured on a 4nm process, featuring an octa-core CPU with speeds up to 2.6GHz and a Mali-G615 GPU. It is available in configurations with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB or 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage, without provision for expandable storage through a microSD card slot.

The rear camera system comprises a 200-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and supports 4K video recording. The front-facing camera is a 20-megapixel sensor capable of 1080p video capture.

Power is provided by a 6,580mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging. The device runs Android 15 with HyperOS 2 and is promised up to four major Android upgrades.

The build measures approximately 163.61x78.09x7.96mm and weighs 210g. It includes IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and standard 5G connectivity along with other typical features.