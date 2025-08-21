Google Pixel 10 Launch Event: Big Announcements

Google's Pixel event will see appearances by Jonas Brothers, Lando Norris, and Jimmy Fallon. |

Google hosted its Pixel 10 launch event in New York today. The event celebrated its ten-year Pixel anniversary with celebrities like the Jonas Brothers, Formula 1 driver Lando Norris, Comedian Jimmy Fallon, and basketball player Stephen Curry.

Here are all the big announcements from the Google Pixel 10 launch event.

> Google launched the entire Pixel 10 family. This includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are up for pre-order in India. Pixel 10 Pro Fold is likley to be available on October 9, alongside the US market.

All Pixel products showcased at the event |

> Google also unveiled the Pixel Watch 4, a smartwatch that offers up to 45 hours of battery life and over 40 exercise modes. The Pixel Watch 4 is listed as coming soon in India for now, and is likely to be available in India on August 28, alongside the US market.

> Google introduced the Google Pixel Buds 2a in India as well. The earbuds come with ANC, up to 27 hours of playback, and 11mm dynamic drivers.

> The Pixel Buds Pro 2, priced at Rs. 22,900, were announced in a new Moonstone colour option. Until now, the earbuds were sold in Hazel, Peony, Porcelain, and Wintergreen finishes. Google has also announced that the headset will receive Adaptive Audio support via a software update.

> The tech giant announced that the Pixel 10 family will be sold in the Mexico market for the first time.

> Several AI features were announced. For instance, Magic Cue proactively surfaces helpful info and actions right when you need it. The Pixel 10 series will connect the dots so you don’t have to switch between apps to find what you’re looking for. Magic Cue runs on-device and keeps all of your information protected, and private to you. Users also have the option to turn it off if they want to.

> Another AI feature is the Camera Coach that guides you to take better photos by inspiring you with new ideas and helping you explore shots you may not have considered before. Through step-by-step guidance it will suggest tips for lighting, composition and more. And while it guides you, Camera Coach will also teach you about those foundational camera skills to ensure you become the designated photographer.

Google'e new Pixel 10 Camera Coach feature |

> Google also introduced the ability to live translate voice calls in real-time. This means that users can now get on call with anyone from around the world, and have seamless conversations, without having to go to another app for translation. This will prove to be a very useful feature for all users who conduct businesses and have friends and family across the globe.

> Google has introduced wireless charging on the entire Pixel 10 series lineup. Alongside the smartphones, Google has also launched a bunch of new 'Pixelsnap' accessories that support Qi2 magnetic charging. That includes a set of Qi2-compatible cases along with a wireless charging puck and a Pixelsnap charger that doubles as a stand.

> Google also introduced the Pixel Journal, a private space to focus on your wellbeing, progress toward your goals and build a lifelong practice of reflection. It uses on-device AI to give you writing prompts that help you process your thoughts, and it offers insights into your patterns and progress over time. You can even lock your journal so everything you write remains totally secure and personal.

> Jonas Brothers also shot a music video with the Pixel 10 Pro and that was shown at the end of the event.