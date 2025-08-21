Google Launches Pixel Buds 2a With ANC and 27-Hour Battery Life, Priced In India At Rs. 12,999

Google Pixel Buds 2a feature custom-designed 11 mm dynamic drivers |

Google has introduced the Pixel Buds 2a at its annual Made By Pixel event. The earbuds are priced in India at Rs. 12,999 and is made available in two color options: Hazel and Iris. The new true wireless earbuds feature custom-designed 11 mm dynamic drivers and run on the Google Tensor A1 chip, delivering active noise cancellation (ANC) with Silent Seal 1.5, Transparency mode, and active in-ear pressure relief.

The Google Pixel Buds 2a are listed as coming soon in India, with availability pegged for August 28, same as the US market.

Google Pixel Buds 2a features

Audio and call clarity are enhanced via Bluetooth 5.4 with Super Wideband, dual microphones, wind-blocking mesh covers, and capacitive touch controls. The earbuds include an IR proximity sensor for automatic play/pause functionality, while the charging case is equipped with a hall effect sensor for open/close detection and charges via USB-C.

Battery life reaches up to 10 hours on a single charge with ANC off (7 hours with ANC on), and extends to 27 hours total with the charging case (20 hours with ANC enabled). A quick 5-minute charge delivers around 1 hour of listening time with ANC on.

The buds are built for durability, with an IP54 rating for the earbuds and IPX4 for the case. Sustainability is highlighted through the use of at least 41 percent recycled materials in the build, alongside recycled rare-earth magnets, recycled tin in solder, recycled cobalt in the battery, and fully plastic-free packaging.