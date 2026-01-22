 Goa Government Signs MoU With Starlink To Boost Digital Connectivity & Infrastructure
Goa Government Signs MoU With Starlink To Boost Digital Connectivity & Infrastructure

Goa government signed an MoU with Elon Musk’s Starlink to enhance digital infrastructure and connectivity across the state. The partnership aims to improve digital inclusion, disaster resilience, smart governance, and public services by providing satellite broadband to schools, healthcare, and emergency centers. This move supports Goa’s vision of a digitally empowered and resilient future.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
Goa Government Signs MoU With Starlink To Boost Digital Connectivity & Infrastructure

Panaji: The government of Goa on Thursday announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Elon Musk-led Starlink Satellite Communications to strengthen digital infrastructure and connectivity across the state.

Starlink’s partnership with the Department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (DITE&amp;C) aims to explore advanced connectivity solutions to support digital inclusion, public infrastructure, coastal safety, and emergency response capabilities across the state.

"The Government of Goa is committed to harnessing technology to drive digital transformation and improve the lives of our citizens. This partnership with Starlink is a significant step towards achieving our vision of a digitally empowered Goa," Dr Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, in a statement.

“This partnership with Starlink will transform Goa's governance landscape, leveraging modern technology to drive efficiency and responsiveness. By bridging the digital divide and enhancing public services, we'll make Goa an even more attractive hub for investment, tourism, and talent, while ensuring our citizens reap the benefits of digital progress,” added Rohan Khaunte, Minister for ITE&C.

Under the MoU, DITE&amp;C and Starlink will explore opportunities for collaboration in key areas, including digital connectivity, disaster resilience, and smart governance within Goa.

Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, the Indian entity for SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet services, has expressed interest in piloting initiatives related to connectivity solutions, providing satellite broadband connectivity to select locations with limited terrestrial networks, including government schools, healthcare facilities, and disaster management centers.

It will also enhance emergency preparedness, build capacity through training, and explore affordable tariff structures for socially beneficial use cases. Additionally, it will support smart governance, tourism, and coastal development by providing connectivity solutions for public infrastructure and services.

Through the partnership, the government of Goa reaffirmed its dedication to digital transformation, leveraging technology to drive innovation, economic prosperity, and citizen welfare, and building a resilient digital ecosystem for a sustainable future.

Starlink India is yet to start its satellite services in the country. The satellite-based internet service will be available for Rs 8,600 per month, while new subscribers will have to purchase a hardware kit for Rs 34,000.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

