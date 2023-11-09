Edvancer's Impressive Alumni Base: Transforming Careers In Data Science, AI & Analytics

Edvancer, founded in 2013 by Mr. Aatash Shah and Mr. Lalit Sachan, is a prominent institution within the realm of analytics and data science education . It boasts a unique pedigree, being the brainchild of IIM-IIT alumni. In 2021, it became a part of GUS Global Services Pvt. Ltd., operating under the umbrella of Global University Systems (GUS), a global network of higher-education institutions committed to providing industry-driven global education. Edvancer has been instrumental in addressing the limitations of the global education system and providing career-oriented education tailored to meet the evolving demands of the industry and technology.

Edvancer's Vision and Mission

The primary goal of Edvancer is to bridge the gap between industry requirements and university curricula by offering practical, hands-on, short-term certificate courses developed and taught by industry experts. This approach enables learners to acquire industry-relevant skills that are in high demand. Moreover, Edvancer leverages the power of technology to provide flexible, anytime, anywhere learning opportunities. This empowers students to access courses online, 24/7, using any device, breaking free from the constraints of academic years or geographical boundaries.

Achieving High ROI for Students

One of Edvancer's distinguishing features is its focus on delivering a high return on investment (ROI) for its students. It accomplishes this by offering courses that align with immediate career goals, ensuring low costs and time commitments while delivering relevant skills. As students’ progress in their careers, they can seamlessly transition into higher-level courses that match their evolving skill requirements. This approach guarantees that Edvancer's alumni remain at the forefront of industry trends and demands.

Comprehensive Range of Courses

In each domain it operates in, Edvancer is dedicated to building a comprehensive portfolio of courses, spanning Data Science, AI, and Analytics, to meet the needs of learners at various points in their careers. This approach helps create knowledge hubs in specific domains or industries, making Edvancer a one-stop destination for industry-focused education. The institution's commitment to delivering high-quality education with practical applications sets it apart from traditional educational models.

Impressive Alumni Success Stories

To truly grasp the profound impact of Edvancer, one need only delve into the compelling success stories of its alumni.

Nemish Tambatkasar, with a bachelor's degree in EXTC engineering from Mumbai University and four years of experience in IT project management, embarked on a transformative journey. Enrolling in the Certified Data Science Specialist course at Edvancer, he made the leap from a non-data scientist role to becoming a proficient Data Scientist. Balancing his job with studies, Nemish found Edvancer's course content and faculty to be excellent, equipping him with the ability to explain algorithm results to stakeholders and engaging in real-life data projects through hackathons.

Ankit Tripathi, with a background in BSc in Computer Science and prior experience working with Fintech companies, was drawn to the world of analytics, particularly in the realm of AI. He chose Edvancer for its AI/ML IITK Live Specialization Course, captivated by its comprehensive syllabus, distinguished faculty, and robust placement support. Ankit greatly appreciated the mentorship and guidance provided by Edvancer's dedicated Placement Team, facilitating his successful transition into the analytics field.

Harshi Savla, holding a Masters in Electronics and Telecommunications from VJTI and a background as a Business Analyst, sought a career shift into the dynamic domain of data analytics. Opting for Edvancer's Data Analytics course, she valued the flexibility of self-paced learning. The course content, encompassing SQL, Tableau, R, and Python, proved highly valuable in her journey. Edvancer's placement support played a pivotal role in her career transformation, culminating in a job offer at The Math Company.

Pashmina Mulchandani, armed with a Bachelor's in Pharmacy and an MBA, embarked on her data science journey with an impressive background in internships and proficiency in Python, R, Tableau, and Power BI. Edvancer's Certification for Data Analyst course appealed to her due to its simplified approach to data science topics. Even after a five-month career break, Pashmina's dedication and Edvancer's support enabled her to secure a job at Hexaview, a testament to her determination and the quality of education she received.

Aiswarya Pradhan, with a Masters in Chemistry and experience as a Senior Associate in Content Development, seized the opportunity to pivot into a career as a Risk Analyst. She honed her skills by enrolling in Edvancer's courses, which covered R, SQL, Tableau, Power BI, Python, and Advanced Excel. Aiswarya's hard work and determination paid off as she secured a position as a Risk Analyst at Hero Fincorp, a testament to her unwavering commitment to learning and the transformative potential of Edvancer's programs.

Conclusion

Edvancer's impressive alumni base is a testament to its commitment to revolutionizing education by offering industry-driven, career-oriented courses. The stories of its alumni showcase how Edvancer has transformed careers, bridging the gap between education and industry demands. With a focus on practical skills, flexible learning, and a comprehensive range of courses, Edvancer continues to empower learners and shape the future of analytics and data science education.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)