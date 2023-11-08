‘Immense Career In AI’, Says General Deepak Kapoor, Ex-Chief Of Army Staff, Indian Army

‘Immense Career in AI’, Says General Deepak Kapoor |

A total of 320 students who passed out the postgraduate (PG) and Undergraduate students from the Universal Business School under the aegis of Universal AI University received their degrees at the 12th convocation held on Tuesday. Universal AI University, India’s first University to provide an Artificial Intelligence curriculum for under-graduate and postgraduate programmes, hosted its 12th Convocation at its campus at Karjat. The convocation was held for the graduating classes of 2020-23.

The Convocation ceremony marked the presence of Deepak Kapoor, an Ex-Chief of Army Staff of Indian Army as the Chief Guest while Dr V S Parthasarathy, Mentor, Coach and Entrepreneur, Ex-President, Group CFO & CIO of M & M and Vice Chairman of Allcargo Logistics Limited and Mentor at SEWA was the Guest of Honour.

General Deepak Kapoor said, "Artificial Intelligence has a lot of scope in the country and globally and it will open up innovative minds to explore career opportunities to excel the corporations and individuals. The CEOs of various countries are highly looking at the AI talent and the young minds should take utmost benefits of the AI education opportunities."

After receiving the nod from the Government of Maharashtra early this year, Universal AI University started its first academic year on 1st August 2023. With a specially designed curriculum in the field of Artificial Intelligence, the University has tailored special Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes in AI and Future Technologies. It has also designed other new-age courses such as Liberal Arts and Humanities, Global Affairs and Diplomacy, Law, Environment and Sustainability, Sports Sciences and Design.