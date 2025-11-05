DRDO Advances Indigenous Semiconductor Technology Ahead Of ESTIC 2025 | DRDO

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has made significant strides in semiconductor technology, said the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday.

The ministry noted that using semiconductor technologies, DRDO developed indigenous methods.

“Semiconductors play a major role in modern technology ecosystems, powering critical systems in healthcare, communications, transport, defence, and space,” the Ministry said.

“DRDO has made significant strides in semiconductor technology by developing indigenous methods for producing 4-inch Silicon Carbide wafers and fabricating Gallium Nitride High Electron Mobility Transistors up to 150W,” it added.

DRDO will participate in the Emerging Science, Technology, and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025, being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from November 3-5.

As one of the key organisers, DRDO will also lead the thematic session on ‘Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturing’, while Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat will chair a Technical Session on Electronics and Semiconductor Manufacturing on November 5.

The conclave, on the theme ‘Viksit Bharat 2047 - Pioneering Sustainable Innovation, Technological Advancement, and Empowerment’, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 3.

In the inaugural session, the Prime Minister launched the Rs 1 lakh crore Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme Fund to promote a private sector-driven research and innovation ecosystem and accelerate India’s transformation into a global science and technology hub.

He emphasised that efforts are being made to promote research and development in the private sector as well.

The conclave is featuring talks by leading scientists, panel discussions, presentations, and technology showcases, providing a platform for collaboration among researchers, industry, and young innovators to strengthen the science and technology ecosystem.

ESTIC 2025 is bringing together over 3,000 participants from academia, research institutions, industry, and government, along with Nobel laureates, eminent scientists, innovators, and policymakers.

