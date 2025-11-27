Croma Black Friday 2025 Sale Ends November 30: Here's How You Can Get The MacBook Air M4 For Just Rs. 58,400

Croma's annual Black Friday Sale 2025 is ongoing, and there are some really great ongoing offers on gadgets, especially on Apple devices. Heavy discounts are listed on the latest iPhone 17 range and even the M4 chip-powered MacBooks. Croma is advertising a deal wherein it claims that the 13-inch MacBook Air M4 can be bought for as low as Rs. 55,911. Let's debunk this offer and break it down on all the caveats associated with the offer, that enables you to get it at such a low price.

MacBook Air M4 Croma Black Friday Deal Details

To recall, the MacBook Air M4 base price is at Rs. 99,900. Croma is offering an almost Rs. 4,000 off, by listing it for Rs. 95,900. In addition to the price cut, Croma says that it will offer Rs. 10,000 on the OTP page when you check out, effectively bringing down the price of the device to Rs. 85,900. This is nothing but the bank card discount that is applied if you have any of the eligible cards. An instant discount of Rs. 10,000 is offered on ICICI, IDFC, and SBI Bank credit card. This is applied at the OTP stage, which is essentially the last step of your purchase journey on the site.

Now, over and above this huge discount, Croma is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs. 27,500. This depends on the model you select for exchange, and it is usually a very latest one, and the older models won't get you this much amount of discount. Assuming that you do exchange an old model and get up to Rs. 27,500 off, then the effective price comes down to Rs. 58,400. The advertised Rs. 55,911 is unachievable even after all the discounts are applied.

While the final discount price is hard to achieve, users can easily purchase the 13-inch MacBook Air M4 256GB model for as low as Rs. 85,900, which is still an almost Rs. 15,000 discount than the actual price. This offer is live for all models of the MacBook Air M4 models.

Croma Black Friday 2025 sale: Other deals

Beyond the MacBook, the sale features aggressive pricing on Apple's latest iPhones and other popular brands. The iPhone Air and the iPhone 17 are listed to be at a massive discount during the sale as well. The retail giant claims that the iPhone Air 256GB model will be priced starting at Rs. 54,900 inclusive of bank offers. This means, that users will get an effective discount of Rs. 65,000 during the sale. On the Apple site, the phone is listed for Rs. 1,19,900.

Similarly, the iPhone 17 256GB model is said to be priced at Rs. 45,900 during the sale. This price is again, inclusive of bank offers. This means an effective discount of Rs. 37,000 can be availed. The iPhone 17 256GB model was launched starting at Rs. 82,900, and is still listed with that amount on Apple Store.

Similarly, the iPhone 16 (128 GB) can be brought for as low as Rs. 39,990, the Oppo F31 5G (8GB RAM + 128GB storage can be brought for Rs. 21,600 and the OnePlus 13R can be bought for as low as Rs. 37,999 (12GB + 256GB model).

Croma notes that these prices are inclusive of cashback offers or discounts provided by partnered banks, and exhange offer discounts. The sale, which is live now across Croma stores, the official website, and the Tata Neu app, promises discounts of up to 50 percent on select electronics and will run until November 30.