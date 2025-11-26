Elon Musk’s X Rolls Out ₹89 Premium Plan Under Birthday Special Deal; Check Details Of Limited-Period Offer

Screengrab | X

Elon Musk-owned microblogging website X is offering a special deal for users, who can try the Premium or Premium+ plan for as low as ₹89 per month.

The limited-period special deal is part of the third-anniversary celebrations of X Premium. X Premium also allows you to sign up for its subscription with the same benefits, including access to Grok AI.

The reduced pricing for X Premium is applicable for a limited period. The offer is valid until 2 December. After the first month, users will be charged ₹427 (₹470 if you pay via the app) from the following month onwards and ₹2,570 for Premium+

How To Avail Offer?

The X Premium anniversary offer is visible on the X feed for all users. Users will first have to click on Claim Offer, then select between the Premium or Premium+ version. The special X offer price for the first month will be displayed. Click on Subscribe and Pay to avail the X Premium deal for your account.

Benefits Of X Premium

Verified checkmark

Grok with increased limits

Boosted replies

Get paid to post

Less ads in your feeds

Creator subscriptions

X Pro

Advanced analytics

Media studio