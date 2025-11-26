 Nasscom Foundation And IBM Partner To Skill 87,000 Underserved Youth
Nasscom Foundation And IBM Partner To Skill 87,000 Underserved Youth

With the collaboration, students will gain access to IBM SkillsBuild -- a free digital learning platform offering curated courses and hands-on experiences in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics, and professional development.

Wednesday, November 26, 2025
article-image
Nasscom Foundation And IBM Partner To Skill 87,000 Underserved Youth

The Nasscom Foundation and IBM on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership to equip over 87,000 youth from underserved communities across India with market-relevant digital, domain, and employability skills.

With the collaboration, students will gain access to IBM SkillsBuild -- a free digital learning platform offering curated courses and hands-on experiences in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics, and professional development.

Handholding and Mentorship Support

Nasscom Foundation will focus on handholding learners throughout their journey to ensure meaningful engagement and skill absorption. The programme also includes interactive learnings, mentorship, and guided experiences designed to build both technical proficiency and professional confidence.

“At Nasscom Foundation, we are committed to enabling India’s youth to actively participate in the digital economy. By equipping young learners especially from the underserved communities with future-ready skills, career exposure, and access to learning pathways, we are helping unlock opportunities that can transform lives and strengthen India’s digital workforce,” said Jyoti Sharma, CEO, Nasscom Foundation.

IBM on Tech-Driven Skilling

“Skilling is emerging as the new currency of innovation, driving inclusive and sustainable growth. Our collaboration with Nasscom Foundation reinforces IBM’s commitment to expanding access to cutting-edge technology skills across areas such as AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity,” added Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India &amp; South Asia.

The project will be implemented across India through a hybrid model that combines direct engagement with universities and collaboration with on-ground skilling partners specialising in emerging technologies. This approach ensures wider outreach and deeper impact among youth.

Real-World Training and Career Readiness

The collaboration further blends digital learning with project-based training and placement-linked skilling, enabling participants to apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios.

Select learners will also receive mentor-led sessions focused on employability and career readiness, supporting their transition from learning to employment, boosting their career prospects.

