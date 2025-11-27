iQoo 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro vs OnePlus 15: Price & Specifications Compared

iQoo 15 has launched in India after much hype. The phone is another addition in the crowded premium smartphone market. The iQoo 15 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and comes with a 7,000mAh battery. It has a sleek design aethetic, and given its premium spec and pricing on paper, it goes head to head with the newly introduced Realme GT 8 Pro and the OnePlus 15.

Let us compare the iQoo 15 with the Realme GT 8 Pro and the OnePlus 15 to see which one fares better on paper.

iQoo 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro vs OnePlus 15: Price in India

The iQoo 15, Realme GT 8 Pro, and OnePlus 15 - are all equipped with base12GB RAM and 256GB storage- and all are priced at Rs. 72,999, making it a tight race. For the higher-end option with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, the iQoo 15 and OnePlus 15 both command Rs. 79,999, while the Realme GT 8 Pro undercuts them slightly at Rs. 78,999.

Availability is strong across all three, with sales live on official websites, Amazon, and Flipkart, often bundled with launch offers like bank discounts or exchange bonuses.

iQoo 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro vs OnePlus 15: Display

All three phones have AMOLED panels on board. The iQoo 15 features the largest 6.85-inch display with a crisp QHD+ resolution of 3168x1440 pixels, paired with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of1800 nits.

The Realme GT 8 Pro counters with a slightly more compact 6.79-inch 2K OLED display (1440x3136 pixels) with 7000 nits in HDR scenarios and supports a variable 144Hz gaming refresh with 3200Hz instant touch sampling.

The OnePlus 15 edges ahead in versatility with its 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED at 1.5K resolution (2780x1264 pixels), dynamically scaling from 1Hz to a 165Hz for superior power efficiency during static content like reading, while Dolby Vision support and 2160Hz PWM dimming minimise flicker.

iQoo 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro vs OnePlus 15: Design

Design-wise, all three adopt a premium, ergonomic ethos with flat-edged frames and matte finishes to resist fingerprints, but their builds cater to varied tastes in durability and aesthetics. The iQoo 15 measures 163.65x76.8x8.14mm and weighs in at 216g for its Alpha Black variant (with fibreglass back) or 220g for the Legend White glass-backed edition.

The Realme GT 8 Pro stands out for eco-conscious appeal at 214g with a recycled plastic and paper-like leather back in shades like Diary White, Urban Blue, and Racing Green, plus a unique switchable design element for modular flair.

The OnePlus 15, at approximately 162.3x75.9x8.5mm and around 210g, favours a sleek ceramic or glass rear in classic black or green hues, incorporating alert slider for quick mute toggles.

iQoo 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro vs OnePlus 15: Battery

All the three phones pack at least 7000mAh battery, but the OnePlus 15 pulls ahead with a whopping 7300mAh that claims to deliver over 20 hours of video playback or two full days of mixed tasks.

The iQoo 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro tie at 7000mAh, promising similar longevity around 18-20 hours of screen time.

Charging tells a clearer story. The Realme GT 8 Pro claims to blitz to full in 43 minutes via 120W wired (0-50 percent in 15 minutes) and supports 50W wireless, outpacing the iQoo 15's 100W wired (full in about 50 minutes) and 40W wireless. The OnePlus 15 balances at 120W wired for a 45-minute top-up alongside 50W wireless. All three phones offer reverse charging for topping up accessories.

iQoo 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro vs OnePlus 15: Processor

All of three phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 on a 3nm process. They also come in two similar RAM + storage configurations - 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage options.

iQoo 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro vs OnePlus 15: Camera

Up front, all the three phones sport a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. As for the rear, the iQoo 15's rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main (f/1.88, 1/1.56-inch), 50-megapixel ultra-wide (f/2.05), and 50-megapixel IMX882 3x periscope telephoto sensor (f/2.65).

The Realme GT 8 Pro elevates photography via its RICOH GR collaboration - a 50-megapixel main (f/1.8, 1/1.56-inch), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide, and a standout 200-megapixel ultra-clarity telephoto sensor for 12x hybrid zoom without loss.

Lastly, the OnePlus 15's setup includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide (116-degree FOV) sensor, and a 50-megapixel 3x telephoto lens.

iQoo 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro vs OnePlus 15: Software

Software experiences vary by brand skin, but all launch with Android 16 that promises of four to five years of OS upgrades and security patches. The iQoo 15 runs OriginOS 6 atop Android 16. The Realme GT 8 Pro runs on the latest realme UI 7.0 on Android 16, whereas the OnePlus 15 runs on OxygenOS 16. Out of the three, I am personally a big fan of the OxygenOS 16 UI.

iQoo 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro vs OnePlus 15: Connectivity

Connectivity is flagship-standard across the trio, with full 5G SA/NSA support (including mmWave bands), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC for payment.

iQoo 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro vs OnePlus 15: Verdict

While most of the specifications of all the three phones are almost the same, the decision on which one to buy boils down to design and aesthetic preference of an individual. Realme GT 8 Pro has a 200-megapixel telephoto lens, which the other two don't, and this bolsters its zooming capabilities a tad bit more. Out of all three, the OnePlus 15 has the largest battery on paper and its UI is also clean and highly customisable.

The Realme GT 8 premium model is priced a Rs. 1,000 less, but the actual end price could be lesser of the other two, if all the offers are properly applied.