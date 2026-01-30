Bharti Airtel To Offer Free Adobe Express Premium Worth ₹4,000 To 360 Million Customers For One Year

Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it will provide free access to Adobe Express Premium to 360 million customers, enabling them to create high-quality social assets, marketing materials, short videos, and design other content. | Image: Airtel

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it will provide free access to Adobe Express Premium to 360 million customers, enabling them to create high-quality social assets, marketing materials, short videos, and design other content.

The move comes as such AI-powered design tools are rapidly gaining traction, prompting Indian telecom operators to strike partnerships with global tech firms to keep user engagement high within their digital ecosystems.

In a release, Airtel said that, with the Adobe Express Premium, valued at about Rs 4,000, free for a year, its customers can express their creativity and produce professional-quality content, regardless of their design experience.

"This landmark and first-of-its-kind partnership will provide access to Adobe Express Premium to all Airtel customers for creating high-quality social assets, marketing materials, short videos and anything they wish to design quickly and effortlessly," the Sunil Mittal-led telco said in the release.

The Adobe Express Premium subscription will be available to all Airtel customers, including mobile, WiFi, and DTH customers, the release said, adding that users can avail themselves of this subscription by logging in to the Airtel Thanks App.

