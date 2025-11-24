Croma Black Friday Sale 2025: iPhone Air At ₹54,900, iPhone 17 At ₹45,900, More Deals

Croma has jumped onto the bandwagon of the Black Friday hype with a host of offers. The sale, now live, is set to go on till November 30. The company claims that there will be discounts of up to 50 percent on all electronices, including smartphones, tablets, home appliances, and laptops.

Latest iPhone models with Rs. 65,000 price cut

The iPhone Air and the iPhone 17 are listed to be at a massive discount during the sale. The retail giant claims that the iPhone Air 256GB model will be priced starting at Rs. 54,900 inclusive of bank offers. This means, that users will get an effective discount of Rs. 65,000 during the sale. On the Apple site, the phone is listed for Rs. 1,19,900.

Similarly, the iPhone 17 256GB model is said to be priced at Rs. 45,900 during the sale. This price is again, inclusive of bank offers. This means an effective discount of Rs. 37,000 can be availed. The iPhone 17 256GB model was launched starting at Rs. 82,900, and is still listed with that amount on Apple Store.

Similarly, the iPhone 16 (128 GB) can be brought for as low as Rs. 39,990, the Oppo F31 5G (8GB RAM + 128GB storage can be brought for Rs. 21,600 and the OnePlus 13R can be bought for as low as Rs. 37,999 (12GB + 256GB model).

Croma notes that these prices are inclusive of cashback offers or discounts provided by partnered banks, and exhange offer discounts. The company also notes that these offers are valid only on select banks, and may vary by store and region.

Croma Black Friday laptop deals

When it comes to laptops, the MacBook Air M4 model is priced at Rs. 55,911, the Samsung next-gen AI PC is priced starting at Rs. 54,741, and the Lenovo i5 H processor is priced starting at Rs. 44,950. Again, these prices are inclusive of the offers listed on Croma during the Black Friday sale.

Croma Black Friday TV deals

There's also up to 50 percent off on select Samsung, TCL, and Haier TVs. Bundled soundbar and TV offer are also listed on Croma. All of the offers will be running till November 30 across Croma store, the online site, and the Tata Neu app.