Cloned unofficial WhatsApp app spying on Indian conversations

A cloned version of WhatApp is leading in spying on citizens' conversations via audio and video recordings. | File Image

According to a new report by cyber-security firm ESET, India is one of the countries with the highest number of Android trojan detections and a cloned, third-party unofficial version of WhatsApp is leading in spying on people's conversations.

The report states that a large number of Android spyware detection in the past four months was from a popular cloned third-party version of WhatsApp called 'GB WhatsApp'. These malicious apps have a wide range of spying capabilities that also include recording audio and video.

As the app is not available on Google Play there are no security checks in place. This means there are many versions of the app riddled with malware available for download.

India was ranked second after China as the geolocation for bots making up the largest internet of things (IoT) botnet called 'Mozi' from May to August 2022.

The IoT botnet 'Mozi' saw the number of bots drop by 23 per cent from 500,000 compromised devices to 383,000 in May-August.

Even with declining numbers, Russian IP addresses continued to be responsible for the largest portion of remote desktop protocol (RDP) attacks.

-With inputs from IANS