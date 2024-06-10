 'Apple Vision Pro To Arrive In 9 New Countries This Month,' Says Tim Cook
e-Paper Get App
HomeTech'Apple Vision Pro To Arrive In 9 New Countries This Month,' Says Tim Cook

'Apple Vision Pro To Arrive In 9 New Countries This Month,' Says Tim Cook

With visionOS 2, available as a free software update this fall, all Apple Vision Pro users will gain access to even more features.

IANSUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
Tim Cook | Image: Wikipedia

Apple on Monday announced to bring its Vision Pro device to nine new countries, with pre-orders for China, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore beginning on June 14 and availability on June 28.

Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK can pre-order Vision Pro from June 28 and get the devices from July 12.

Apple Vision Pro will start at $3,499 in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

Read Also
WWDC 2024: Apple CEO Tim Cook Meets 22-Year-Old Indian Student Developer
article-image

"We can’t wait for more people to see the impossible become possible, whether working and collaborating with an infinite canvas for apps, reliving treasured memories in three dimensions, watching TV shows and movies in a one-of-a-kind personal cinema, or enjoying brand-new spatial experiences that defy imagination,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

The Vision Pro is powered by visionOS. With visionOS 2, available as a free software update this fall, all Apple Vision Pro users will gain access to even more features.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC's 2-Day 'Vision @ 2047' Conclave For Twin-City To Begin On Friday
article-image

VisionOS 2 Update to Bring Enhanced Features And Expanded App Support For Apple Vision Pro Users This Fall

These include a powerful way to transform photos into 3D memories; intuitive hand gestures to easily access the Home View and important information at a glance; new capabilities for Mac Virtual Display, Travel Mode, and Guest User; enhancements to Mindfulness, Safari, and the Apple TV app; and much more.

The App Store now features more than 2,000 apps designed for Apple Vision Pro; more than 1.5 million compatible iOS and iPadOS apps; and even more apps on Mac using Mac Virtual Display that work seamlessly alongside one another, said the company.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Apple Vision Pro To Arrive In 9 New Countries This Month,' Says Tim Cook

'Apple Vision Pro To Arrive In 9 New Countries This Month,' Says Tim Cook

Countdown To Apple's WWDC 2024: Where to Watch, Expected Expected Releases The Tech Giant & More

Countdown To Apple's WWDC 2024: Where to Watch, Expected Expected Releases The Tech Giant & More

Auto-Replenish For UPI Lite, FASTag, and NCMC Wallets: RBI's Move To Streamline Digital...

Auto-Replenish For UPI Lite, FASTag, and NCMC Wallets: RBI's Move To Streamline Digital...

TCS, Tech Mahindra And Other Tech Stocks Trade In Red Despite Hope For Sectoral Push From New...

TCS, Tech Mahindra And Other Tech Stocks Trade In Red Despite Hope For Sectoral Push From New...

New Innovative Forex Trading Tool, Orexbot For MT4, Debuts For 2024

New Innovative Forex Trading Tool, Orexbot For MT4, Debuts For 2024