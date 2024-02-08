Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC's 2-Day 'Vision @ 2047' Conclave For Twin-City To Begin On Friday

Toeing the lines of Prime Minister’s ambitious Viksit Bharat (Developed India) campaign, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has hosted "Vision @ 2047" (innovate, connect and prosper)- a two-day conclave to prepare a vision document towards the all-round development of the twin-city in a well-planned manner.

Details of the conclave

The conclave will be held on the 9 and 10 of February at the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium in Kashimira. Apart from representatives from social organisations, prominent lawyers, doctors, elected representatives, journalists, senior officials from various government agencies are expected to participate in the brainstorming sessions in which crucial issues will be discussed and ideas exchanged for promoting sustainable development of the twin-city.

Throwing light on the planning and idea behind organising the Vision@2047 conclave, municipal commissioner- Sanjay Katkar said, “We will showcase our existing and future projects in the conclave which is aimed at identifying and discussing about best practises, innovative ideas and future ready solutions through interactive participation of key stakeholders and experts from various fields in core areas like planning, implementation and policy making.” said municipal commissioner- Sanjay Katkar.

Other events planned

Apart from discussions on issues including- technology for urban development, future mobility, waste management, utilisation of solar power, urban infrastructure and community development, experts and former bureaucrats will speak on topics like- women empowerment, comprehensive city branding, youth centric employment opportunities, environment, security, needed reforms in healthcare and education policies.

Handpicked ideas and suggestions will be incorporated in the vision document and tabled before the government authorities to procure an official nod for its implementation. The conclave will be streamed live on various social media platforms.