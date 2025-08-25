Apple Looking To Integrate Google's Gemini AI Into Next-Gen Siri

Siri |

Apple is engaging in initial conversations with Google regarding the use of its Gemini AI technology to enhance an upcoming overhaul of the Siri voice assistant. According to Blomberg's sources familiar with the situation, Google has initiated the development of an AI model tailored to operate on Apple's infrastructure. This move comes as Apple seeks to advance its position in generative AI, an area where it has faced challenges and delays.

The discussions are exploratory at this stage, with no formal agreements in place. Apple has also considered collaborations with other AI providers, such as Anthropic and OpenAI, to potentially underpin the revised Siri. Internally, the company is evaluating two prototypes: one based on its proprietary AI systems and another utilizing external models. A decision on the direction is expected in the coming weeks.

The Siri revamp, originally planned for earlier release, was delayed by approximately a year due to technical issues. This prompted a change in oversight, with Apple's software engineering head Craig Federighi and hardware executive Mike Rockwell now leading the initiative, while the previous AI leader has been reassigned.

These efforts are distinct from Apple's existing integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT, which serves as a supplementary tool for handling general information requests within Siri. Additionally, Apple and Google maintain a longstanding arrangement where Google compensates Apple for default search engine status on its devices, though this is currently subject to review by US authorities.

Following reports of the talks, stock prices for both companies increased, with Google rising nearly 3 percent and Apple gaining about 1.4 percent in midday trading.

This development could indicate Apple's strategic pivot toward greater reliance on external AI expertise to accelerate its capabilities, potentially allowing faster deployment of advanced features while addressing internal development hurdles. It might also raise regulatory concerns, given the existing partnership between the two firms and ongoing antitrust investigations into their search deal. For consumers, it could result in a more capable Siri that leverages cloud-based processing on secure servers, maintaining privacy standards without on-device execution of third-party models.

However, it risks dependency on partners, which could affect Apple's control over core technologies and lead to talent retention issues, as evidenced by recent departures from its AI team to competitors.

The reports around this are very early stage, and Apple may not even go through with this deal.