Apple CEO Tim Cook Elevates John Ternus To Design Lead in Key Succession Move

Apple Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering John Ternus | LinkedIn

Apple has significantly expanded the responsibilities of hardware engineering chief John Ternus, handing him oversight of the company's design teams in a move that positions him as the leading candidate to eventually succeed Tim Cook as chief executive.

Cook tapped Ternus to manage the company's design teams at the end of last year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who reported the development citing people with knowledge of the matter. The decision places Ternus in charge of one of Apple's most critical functions, historically led only by the company's most senior figures.

Read Also Apple iPhone Shipments Surge 24 Per Cent In India In 2025, iPhone 16 Series Leads Market

Why design matters at Apple

Design is one of the most important divisions at Apple, and it has always been led by a senior executive. The role was previously held by legendary designer Jony Ive before his departure, then briefly by Cook himself, and most recently by former chief operating officer Jeff Williams, who retired from Apple in 2025.

By giving Ternus control over both hardware engineering and design, Cook is exposing him to the broader strategic operations that define Apple's product development. Design decisions at Apple are made by consensus, meaning software engineering chief Craig Federighi and marketing chief Greg Joswiak continue to have input on the company's overall aesthetic direction.

Read Also Apple Reportedly Working On An AI Pin, Launch Expected In Early 2027

Other contenders in the race of Apple CEO position

The only other truly viable candidate for the CEO position at this stage is Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan, according to Gurman. Khan, a 30-year Apple veteran, assumed the COO role in July 2025 after Williams' retirement. He has overseen the company's global supply chain for the past six years.

Ternus, who is 50 years old and Apple's youngest senior executive, joined the company in 2001 and has led hardware engineering teams behind every major product, including the iPad, iPhone and the transition of Mac to Apple silicon. Some at Apple fear that he is too risk averse, inexperienced with geopolitical issues, and not charismatic enough to run Apple, though multiple reports suggest he remains the most likely heir apparent.

Bloomberg News reported that Ternus was the "youngest member of Apple's executive team", and described him as "charismatic and well-liked".

Apple key events to watch out for in the coming months

Apple will report its first-quarter financial results for fiscal year 2026 on January 29. Analysts project revenue to surpass $125 billion, driven by a 'Super Cycle' upgrade for the iPhone 17. Chief executive Tim Cook and chief financial officer Kevan Parekh will discuss the earnings during a conference call.

Apple will also hold its annual shareholder meeting on February 24. At the meeting, shareholders will vote on the election of Apple's Board of Directors, executive compensation and several shareholder proposals, including one related to Apple's manufacturing efforts in China.

Cook, who turned 65 in November, has led Apple since 2011. Whilst there are no imminent plans for his retirement, speculation around succession planning has intensified over the past year as several senior executives have departed the company.