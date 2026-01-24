 Apple iPhone Shipments Surge 24 Per Cent In India In 2025, iPhone 16 Series Leads Market
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessApple iPhone Shipments Surge 24 Per Cent In India In 2025, iPhone 16 Series Leads Market

Apple iPhone Shipments Surge 24 Per Cent In India In 2025, iPhone 16 Series Leads Market

Apple’s iPhone shipments in India grew 24% year-on-year in 2025, led by the iPhone 16 series, which accounted for over half of total shipments. While iPhone growth slowed slightly in Q4, iPads saw strong late-year momentum, according to CMR data.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
Apple iPhone shipments rise sharply in India in 2025, driven by strong demand for the iPhone 16 series | IANS (Representational Image)

New Delhi, Jan 24: Apple had a strong year in 2025 in India as iPhone shipments grew 24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in 2025 compared to 2024, data showed on Saturday.

iPhone outperforms iPad growth

According to data by CyberMedia Research (CMR) accessed by IANS, iPhone shipments in 2025 outperformed iPads, which saw a modest growth of 2 per cent.

“Apple’s full-year 2025 performance in India reflects healthy underlying demand dynamics,” Prabhu Ram, VP, Industry Research Group, CMR, said.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs NZ, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre And Co Remain Unbeaten, Thrash Kiwis By 7 Wickets In Rain-Hit Encounter
IND Vs NZ, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre And Co Remain Unbeaten, Thrash Kiwis By 7 Wickets In Rain-Hit Encounter
Bhiwandi Secular Front Faces Internal Rift Over Mayoral Claim, Numbers Dip And New Alliances Loom Ahead Of BNCMC Polls
Bhiwandi Secular Front Faces Internal Rift Over Mayoral Claim, Numbers Dip And New Alliances Loom Ahead Of BNCMC Polls
Border 2 Actor Varun Dhawan Travels in Mumbai Metro To Beat The Traffic - Watch Video
Border 2 Actor Varun Dhawan Travels in Mumbai Metro To Beat The Traffic - Watch Video
Dhanlaxmi Bank Q3 Profit Rises 20 Per Cent To ₹24 Crore, Asset Quality Improves
Dhanlaxmi Bank Q3 Profit Rises 20 Per Cent To ₹24 Crore, Asset Quality Improves

“iPads remained resilient, supported by refreshed iPad launches, reinforcing Apple’s strength across both productivity and premium segments,” Ram added.

iPhone 16 series leads shipments

The standout performer was the iPhone 16 series, which became Apple’s most successful smartphone lineup of the year.

It accounted for 57 per cent of total iPhone shipments, making it the best-performing iPhone model of the year, according to the report.

The iPhone 15 series followed with a 24 per cent share, while the newer iPhone 17 series captured 10 per cent of the market.

The iPhone 16e also made a notable contribution with a 6 per cent share.

Quarterly trends show mixed performance

However, in Q4 2025, iPhone shipments dipped slightly by 3 per cent compared to Q4 2024.

iPads recorded a massive 95 per cent year-on-year growth during the same period. This shows that while iPhones dominated the full year, iPads gained strong traction towards the end of 2025.

The dominance of the iPhone 16 series was also visible in Q4 2025. During the quarter, the iPhone 16 series held a 50 per cent market share, maintaining its leadership position.

The iPhone 17 series gained momentum in Q4 with a 24 per cent share, while the iPhone 15 series stood at 17 per cent.

The iPhone 16e accounted for the remaining 8 per cent, according to the data.

iPad lineup performance

On the iPad side, Apple’s lineup saw a different trend. For the full year 2025, the iPad 11 series emerged as the clear winner, commanding 68 per cent of total iPad shipments.

The iPad Air 2025 series followed with a 21 per cent share, while the iPad Pro 2024 and 2025 series together contributed a smaller portion of the market.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Apple’s iPhone CY25 Exports From India Cross ₹2 Lakh Crore For First Time
article-image

In Q4 2025, the dominance of the iPad 11 series became even stronger, with its market share rising to 76 per cent.

The iPad Pro 2025 series captured 13 per cent, and the iPad Air 2025 series accounted for 9 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q3 Profit Rises 20 Per Cent To ₹24 Crore, Asset Quality Improves
Dhanlaxmi Bank Q3 Profit Rises 20 Per Cent To ₹24 Crore, Asset Quality Improves
Apple iPhone Shipments Surge 24 Per Cent In India In 2025, iPhone 16 Series Leads Market
Apple iPhone Shipments Surge 24 Per Cent In India In 2025, iPhone 16 Series Leads Market
India Can Create $1.3 Trillion In Exports By 2035 Through Deregulation Push: Report
India Can Create $1.3 Trillion In Exports By 2035 Through Deregulation Push: Report
India’s UPI Likely To Launch In Japan After Trial With NTT Data: Report
India’s UPI Likely To Launch In Japan After Trial With NTT Data: Report
SBFC Finance Net Profit Climbs To ₹118 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Grows 28% YoY To ₹426 Crore
SBFC Finance Net Profit Climbs To ₹118 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Grows 28% YoY To ₹426 Crore