Apple Arcade will soon get exclusive edition of NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition to be available on Apple Arcade soon. | Apple

A special NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition is exclusively coming to Apple Arcade on October 18. The highlight of this upcoming game is 'The Greatest Mode'. This feature only available on Apple Arcade will allow gamers to play against 20 of NBA's 'Greatest of All-Time' players from past and present. The players include Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, Kevin Garnett, Devin Booker, Luk Doncic, Kevin Durant and many others.

Gamers will be able to get an immersive gaming experience with commentary from the National Basketball Association with play-by-play announcers, Sideline reporters and Colour Analysts like Kevin Harlan, Steve Smith, Greg Anthony, Doris Burke, Brent Barry, Clark Kellogg and David Aldridge.

Another important point about this game developed by Visual Concepts is that several fan-favorite modes like MyCAREER, Quick Match, MyCOURT, The Association and Online Multiplayer modes are returning.

The launch offer includes the virtual Devin Booker Kobe 4 Proto shoes for free. The gamers will be able to redeem it from the main menu in-game.

Apple Arcade on the same day is also launching new content updates for Jetpack Joyride 2, Crayola Create & Play+, Bloons TD 6+, HEROish, Fruit Ninja Classic+ and more. In the last week Apple also introduced a new game called 'The Garden Between+'. The game is a single-player adventure-puzzle game focused on memories, friendships and time.