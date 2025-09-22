Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Goes Live For Prime Members: Top 10 Deals On Smartphones And Laptops

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 |

Amazon's Great Indian Festival has gone live for Prime members. The sale has gone live for Prime members a day early, with the deals going live for all users from tomorrow. The sale promises up to 75 percent off across categories, with additional perks like no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and bank-specific discounts amplifying the savings. Prime members can also take advantage with SBI credit card discounts of up to 10 percent instant off (up to Rs 5,000 on select products), making the deals even sweeter.

Top Laptop Deals:

1. Apple MacBook Air M4: Now at Rs. 83,990 (down from Rs. 99,900). SBI credit card users score an extra Rs. 4,500 off, dropping the effective price to Rs. 82,240, plus up to Rs. 7,650 via Amazon's exchange offer. This laptop is powered by the M4 chip with a 13.6-inch Retina display and up to 18 hours of battery life.

2. Asus Vivobook 16: Grab it for Rs. 54,990 (MRP Rs. 84,990). This all-rounder boasts the latest Intel processors, ample RAM, and a vibrant 16-inch display.

3. HP 15: A steal at Rs. 33,990 – a 36 percent drop from MRP. Featuring modern Intel processors, full-HD display, and responsive keyboard.

4. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Slashed to Rs. 70,990 from Rs. 1,10,490 (36 percent off). Prime members save an additional Rs 5,650, while SBI cardholders get Rs. 750 more off; no-cost EMI available. The 14-inch OLED display (400 nits, Dolby Vision) pairs with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.

5. Dell Vostro 15: Just Rs. 32,990 (32 percent off from Rs. 48,441). Prime perks add Rs. 2,000 savings, SBI users get Rs. 500 extra, and no-cost EMI eases the buy. This lightweight 1.69 kg machine runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 120Hz full-HD display.

Top Smartphone Deals:

6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Available for Rs. 71,999. This one features a 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED (2,600 nits), Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, up to 12GB RAM/1TB storage, 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging, and a pro-grade 200-megapixel quad-camera setup.

7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Priced at Rs. 1,10,999. The foldable phone features a dual Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays (7.6-inch inner, 6.3-inch outer at 120Hz), Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 4,400mAh battery with 25W charging, and a versatile 50-megapixel triple-camera system.

8. iQOO 13: It is listed at an effective price of Rs. 50,999. Gamers rejoice with its 6.78-inch 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 plus Q1 chipset, 5,000mAh battery with 120W charging, and a 50-megapixel triple-camera array including 64-megapixel telephoto.

9. OnePlus 13: The phone is listed at an effective Rs. 57,999. It boasts of a 6.82-inch LTPO 3K display (4,500 nits, 120Hz), Snapdragon 8 Elite, 6,000mAh battery with 100W charging, and a 50-megapixel Hasselblad-tuned triple-camera with 3x zoom.

10. iPhone 16 range: The range starts from as low as Rs. 69,499. After the launch of the iPhone 17 range, the last year's line-up has seen significant price drops. Users can benefit additionally from exchange discounts and bank offers.