Advancements Actualized By 5G In 2023: A Discussion With Tharunika Sridhar

Fifth-generation (5G) technology has brought about a new era of innovation and connectivity, particularly in 2023; significant advancements have changed how businesses work and overall everyday living. As 5G networks continue to launch across different parts of the world, we see transformation in various industries like healthcare, education, smart cities, and entertainment. This considerable progress is fueled by the global demand for broader and faster bandwidth, mainly from the Internet of Things (IoT) and the metaverse. Amidst this revolution, Tharunika Sridhar has played a pivotal role in developing and validating 5G networks, bringing expertise and insights to the forefront, for the people to understand the functioning and impact of the technology.

Tharunika Sridhar has been at the forefront of 5G technology, contributing her expertise and knowledge to various aspects of network development. As a seasoned professional, she has performed end-to-end validation of core networks, including IMS, prepaid and database services, and core performance and multimedia quality of services (QoS). Tharunika is a relatively young thought-leader in the telecommunication domain, and brings valuable insights into IMS architecture, real-time implementation of TMO Volte service, Wi-Fi 1.0/2.0 access networks, TELCO Cloud network, and automation through regular knowledge transfer (KT) sessions, to the table.

In a recent conversation, Tharunika explained in detail that while 5G technology currently represents a smaller percentage of mobile connections than the well-established 4G/LTE networks, the practical rollout of standalone 5G networks has faced several challenges and endless possibilities. Projections show that by 2026, there will be nearly 5 billion 5G subscriptions worldwide – with North and Southeast Asia expected to take the lead, even further revolutionizing how people connect, innovate, and interact in the future. Through her firsthand expertise, Sridhar helps us open up to some of the advancements enabled with the adoption of 5G technology, in this article.



Immediate data analysis

“With the rapid edge computing expansion, 5G technology has enabled real-time data analytics.” – said Tharunika. This shift has allowed organizations to continually enhance operational efficiency by monitoring their environments. The edge computing market is expected to reach 58.60 billion dollars by 2028 due to 5-powered IoT adoption, which has pushed for a massive expansion of connected devices in different industries like agriculture, manufacturing, and healthcare.

However, she remarks that organizations should be keen to address the increased security and privacy risks from potential cyber-attacks targeting the vast attack surface.

Improved Mobile Experience

The introduction of 5G networks has improved internet connectivity for individuals and businesses. It has enhanced internet speed, and reliability, and reduced latency, significantly supporting the global shift in how firms are handled. Users can now download and upload faster, making video conferencing, streaming, and access to online content smoother and more reliable. Additionally, mobile applications and services are more dynamic and responsive than ever.

Fast AI growth

AI is crucial in addressing the complexities of 5G technology development. According to a survey by Ericsson, more than 50% of the 132 cellular companies sampled by Ericson showed their intent to incorporate AI into their 5G networks. AI integration is here to reduce costs, enhance performance, and create innovative revenue streams. “AI, particularly deep learning AI, can help use less energy and do things faster, making 5G even better.” – Sridhar shared.

Easy global data sharing

The adoption of 5G networks has transformed how data gets distributed, reaching individuals and parts of the world that were once challenging to connect. The accessibility now promotes seamless data sharing, further pushing collaboration beyond organizational boundaries. Tharunika highlighted - “The most important thing is the creation of information structures that use cloud-based technologies to smoothen the secure delivery and ensure data is safeguarded.”

Integration of cloud-native tech in RAN

The evolution of 5G has led to integration of cloud-native technologies within the radio access network (RAN), effectively visualizing the infrastructure and making it more cloud-compatible. “With 5G networks growing daily, seasoned developers will have access to these potent capabilities to build a new set of network-aware edge computing applications previously beyond reach”, the expert emphasized.

However, Tharunika believes that this is just the start of how 5G will eventually speed up advancements in different industries and transform how we live and work. The technology opens an opportunity for an entirely new market characterized by its exceptionally low latency and extensive bandwidth; “we're moving into high-value domains like 3D robotic control, digital twins, and more, which were once out of reach with earlier mobile communication technologies.” – added Sridhar. Currently, applications in industrial sectors, education, and gaming have been making the most of 5G capabilities.