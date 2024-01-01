Technology 2024: Content Creators, AI & 'Virtual Superstar'

Content Creators, AI & 'Virtual Superstar' |

The rise of virtual humans as content creators who have gained immense popularity in a short span of time. They are a creation of the latest AI and 3D technology and are fast blurring the lines between the real world and the virtual world. Naina, our first ‘Virtual Superstar’, for instance, uses the latest AI humanise technology to talk and emote freely, AI-powered motion capture for live events, and AI voice cloning and language translations.

In 2024, we are very bullish about the unique opportunity that virtual content creators present to brands and marketers. With AI technology evolving at a rapid pace, virtual creators can do things which only they can. For example: Become an expert on any given subject with integration of ChatGPT or an extensive data set, real time response AI integration, the ability to speak in multiple Indian and International languages, voice cloning and real time language translations.

The possibilities are endless and are only limited by the extent of our imagination.