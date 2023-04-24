BrandSutra Goes National

Abhishek Karnani, Director, The Free Press Journal, actor Lekha Prajapati and Dr.Sandeep Goyal, Chairman, Mogae Media and MD, Rediffusion launch the partnerships by which BrandSutra will be published in multiple languages across India. |

BrandSutra, the segment dedicated to marketing in The Free Press Journal, is set to go national with content partnerships in place with leading publishers in multiple languages.

The multimedia company from Kerala, Mathrubhumi, will take the content to Malayalam readers across the world, while leading Telugu media group Saakshi will publish the content in the native language of readers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Oriya media group Sambad will carry the content to its readers, as will The Goan Everyday, catering to English readers.

On the launch of the initiative, Mayura Shreyams Kumar, Director - Digital Business, Mathrubhumi Group, said, “We are delighted to partner with The Free Press Journal’s BrandSutra to take stimulating marketing content from across India, to our esteemed Malayalam readers across the world. We are certain that such content will prove inspiring and move markets.”

“Sambad Group is proud to be associated with The Free Press Journal. Sambad Group is the number one media house of Orissa and Sambad is the largest circulated Oriya daily. It is a privilege for all of us to be associated with international, national and regional brands through BrandSutra. I wish this endeavour a huge success,” said Monica Nayyar Patnaik, Managing Director, Sambad Group.

Rani Reddy, Director Sakshi Group, said, “Sakshi is a preferred brand among Telugu readers across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. BrandSutra will give access to marketing excellence and innovation to our progressive readers. Both AP and Telangana are big markets for top brands and BrandSutra will surely resonate with consumers.”

BrandSutra counts Mogae Media as Knowledge Partner and its content is powered by MediaNews4u.com.