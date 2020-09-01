Zlatan Ibrahimovic extends contract with AC Milan until 2021

In July, Zlatan Ibrahimovic completed 100 appearances for the Italian giant AC Milan, hinting a possible contract extension with the Serie A club.

On Monday, September 1, Ibrahimovic signed a one-year contract extension, the club announced.

"AC Milan is delighted to announce that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has renewed his contract with the club until June 30, 2021," the club said in a statement.

According to the Serie A side, the 38-year-old has re-joined his teammates and coach Stefano Pioli at Milanello Sports Center, where he took part in his first training session of the season.

Earlier, he had said that his days in Milan are likely over since the club is not performing at the level he would have liked them to.

"They told me that retiring in America was too easy, so I came back to Milan. I am here purely for passion, because I'm basically playing for free...Then the COVID-19 situation stopped everything and I thought, maybe there's something trying to tell me that I should retire," Ibrahimovic had said in June.

"We'll see how I feel in two months. We'll also see what's happening with the club. If this is the situation, to be honest, it's unlikely you'll see me at Milan next season."

The Swedish champion began his journey with the club in 2010 when he made 85 appearances and scored 56 goals during a stint which also yielded one Scudetto and one Supercoppa.

Ibrahimovic returned to Milan in January this year and contributed significantly to AC Milan's return to Europe, netting 11 goals in 20 matches, reaching the 100 appearances milestone with the Rossoneri.