Zinedine Zidane to Chelsea? Fans want Frenchman to take over Blues after Thomas Tuchel sack

Zinedine Zidane |

Fans want France's World Cup-winning star Zinedine Zidane to replace Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea after the German was shown the door only one month into the season and just days after the club concluded a Europe-high spending spree of nearly $300 million in the transfer window.

The decision by Chelsea's new ownership, fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, came a day after the team surprisingly lost to Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 in its first group match of the Champions League.

Tuchel, who has been a frustrated and prickly figure after matches this season, said "everything is missing" when he summed up Chelsea's performance against Dinamo and complained that his players "lacked hunger."

Chelsea has lost two of its first six games - to Leeds and Southampton - in an underwhelming start to the Premier League that has seen the club's new signings fail to gel.

Tuchel was in charge for a year and a half, winning the Champions League only six months into his tenure. Chelsea faded in the second half of last season - Tuchel's only full campaign at the helm - and was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Champions League before finishing third in the Premier League, 19 points behind champion Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Zidane is one of the most sorted coaches in world football. He became the first coach to win the Champions League three times in a row, won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup twice each, as well as a La Liga title and a Supercopa de Espana.

This success led to Zidane being named Best FIFA Men's Coach in 2017. He resigned in 2018, but returned to the club in 2019 and proceeded to win another La Liga and a Supercopa de Espana title. He left the club once again in 2021.

Fans took to social media to voice their oppinion.

Here are a few reactions

