Zinedine Zidane completes 100 La Liga wins as Real Madrid head coach

France legend Zinedine Zidane on Sunday completed 100 La Liga wins as Real Madrid's head coach after his side were victorious in a 3-2 clash against Real Betis.

The Frenchman, who won the championship in 2016/17 and 2019/20, has reached the milestone in his 147th game in the competition. He has the second-most league victories of any coach in the club's history, bettered only by Miguel Munoz (257).

Zidane's first win came on his debut in the dugout, when his team beat Deportivo 5-0 in January 2016. Since then, he has gone on to win 55 home games and 45 fixtures on the road.

His highest number of victories in a single season is 29, which came in the 2016/17 La Liga campaign, followed by the 26 he managed last term.

Zidane won two La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups, four Champions League trophies, two UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA Club World Cups during his two stints with Los Blancos.

When asked about being 'the special one' - a term coined by Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho - the Frenchman dismissed the tag and said, "No, no. I don't feel that. I feel lucky to be here with these players every day."

"And being in this club, that's why I feel lucky, and that's why I enjoy that much every day. Because one day [it] will finish, as it happened already, but this time for real.

"That's why I am enjoying and focused on these kinds of things," he added.

Zidane is also uncertain about his future at the club beyond contract which holds him at the Bernabeu till 2022.

In his first full season back at the helm, Zidane has led Madrid to success in the Supercopa de Espana and La Liga to take his trophy haul across two spells in the dugout to 11 - three shy of equalling Miguel Munoz's club record.

"Nobody knows what's going to happen in the future. I never talk about next season, or the following year. I've got a contract and I'm happy. You never know what will happen in the future," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

"Things can change overnight in the world of football and I have no idea what the future holds," he added.