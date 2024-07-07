ZIM vs IND: Team India Achieve Unique Record After Abhishek Sharma’s Maiden International Century In 2nd T20I vs Zimbabwe

Abhishek Sharma pumped up after scoring his maiden international century | Credits: Twitter

Following Abhishek Sharma’s maiden International century, India achieved a unique record in the second T20I of the five-match series against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Sunday, July 7.

India became the first team to have 10 different players score a century in the history of T20I cricket. Abhishek Sharma became the 10th and latest player from Team India to score a century in the shortest format of the game in international cricket. Before Abhishek, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ruturaj Gaikwad had scored centuries for Team India in T20Is.

New Zealand and South Africa each have six players who have scored a century in T20Is, while Australia, England, and Nepal each have five players with T20I centuries.

Teams with most players who have a 100 in men's T20Is



10 India

6 New Zealand

6 South Africa

5 Australia

5 England

5 Nepal

4 West Indies

4 Canada



Abhishek Sharma is the 10th and latest from India to score a century in T20Is. #ZimvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 7, 2024

Abhishek Sharma announced his arrival with his maiden international century of his career. After being dismissed for a duck in the first T20I, the 23-year-old made a statement as he played a brilliant knock of 100 off 47 balls, including 7 fours and 8 sixes, at an astounding strike rate of 212.17 in the 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe.

Abhishek became the fastest Indian batter to score a century in terms of the number of innings and the joint-fastest Indian batter alongside KL Rahul in terms of the number of balls.

Abhishek Sharma’s century, Ruturaj Gaikwad's and Rinku Singh’s unbeaten 77 and 48, respectively helped India post a total of 234/2 in 20 overs before the bowlers did a splendid job of bundling out Zimbabwe for 134 in 18.3 overs.

Mukesh Kumar (3/37) and Avesh Khan (3/15) together picked six wickets, while Ravi Bishnoi (2/11) picked two wickets each. Bishnoi was the most economical bowler as he bowled with an economy rate of 2.80 in four overs.

'It was my day and I made it count': Abhishek Sharma

Reflecting on his maiden international century, Abhishek Sharma was happy that he made it count after he was dismissed for a duck in the opening match of the series. He credited coaches and team management for having faith and confidence in him to deliver his best.

"I think it was a pretty good performance by me, the defeat we had yesterday, it wasn't easy for us. I felt today it was my day and I made it count. I feel T20 is about momentum and I took it to the end." the 23-year-old said at the post-match presentation after receiving Man of the Match award.

"Special mention to the coaches, captains and the team management to keep confidence. I always feel that as a youngster if it's your day, you have to express yourself." he added.

Abhishek Sharma was added to the squad given his batting exploits in IPL 2024, where he amassed 484 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 32.26 and an impressive average of 204.21 in 16 matches.

Team India and Zimbabwe will take on each other in the third T20I on July 10 at Harare Sports Club.