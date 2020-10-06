Sports

Zaheer Khan birthday special: Former Indian cricketer's pics with wife Sagarika Ghatge are too cute to handle

By FPJ Web Desk

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan is celebrating his 42nd on Wednesday.

Khan, who is a recipient of one of the country's highest civilian awards Padma Shri, played for the Indian national team from 2000 till 2014. He is the second-most successful Indian pace bowler in Test cricket, after Kapil Dev and was selected as one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year in 2008. Zaheer announced his retirement from international cricket in October 2015.

In 2017, former Team India pacer married 'Chak De! India' actress Sagarika Ghatge. Zaheer and Sagarika first sparked relationship rumours after they were spotted at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding reception in 2016. Zak proposed to his lady love during the Indian Premiere League. He had reportedly taken a break and flown down to Goa, where he popped the question to his lady love. The two then announced the news on social media, surprising everyone as nobody had a whiff about them being in a serious relationship.

Over the last three years, the lovebirds have often left the internet gushing over their adorable pictures.

On his 42nd birthday, here are Indian cricketer's pics with wife Sagarika Ghatge that are too cute to handle:

