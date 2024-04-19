'Your Wife': Virat Kohli's Hilarious Response To Dinesh Karthik's Favourite Sportsperson Other Than Cricketer (VIDEO)

Virat Kohli gives hilarious response Dinesh Karthik's question | Credits: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's teammates Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik were engaged in a hilarious banter during a fun questions and answers session with the teammates.

In a viral video, presenter Dinesh Karthik asked his four teammates, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj and Rajat Patidar about his favourite sportsperson other than cricketer. Kohli hilariously responded by saying Karthik's wife, to which the wicketkeeper agreed. Dinesh Karthik cheekily said that he had a different answer in his mind.

Dinesh Karthik: Who is my favourite sportsperson other than cricketer?

Virat Kohli: Your wife?

DK: It's a great answer for sure (laughs). I had a different answer in my head. You caught me off guard, completely, I swear.

Virat Kohli - the legend. 🤣👌 pic.twitter.com/1TMIPxEQT2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 19, 2024

For unversed, Dinesh Karthik's wife Dipika Pallikal is a well-known Indian squash player. Karthik married Deepika in a Telugu-Naidu Hindu ceremony in Chennai in August 2015. Dipika Pallikal is a two-time World Doubles Champion in Glasgow in 2022, a women's doubles gold medalist at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and won gold medal in the mixed doubles at the 2022 Asian Games.

Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal became parents to twin boys, who were born in October 2021. Even after giving birth to twins, Palikkal continues to represent India in squad at International level.