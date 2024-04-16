 RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik's 108m Six Hits Chinnaswamy Stadium's Roof, Stuns Pat Cummins; Video
Dinesh Karthik hit a monstrous six at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match.

Dinesh Karthik's monstrous six stuns Pat Cummins. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) keeper-batter hammered the longest six of the match when they locked horns against the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The veteran cricketer struck a maximum that hit the roof of the stadium and was later measured to have travelled an astonishing 108 meters.

The incident occurred in the 16th over of the innings bowled by left-arm seamer T Natarajan. The bowler went full on the leg-stump and Karthik didn't miss the opportunity as he flicked to the leg-side, thereby travelling a long way. SunRisers skipper Pat Cummins was left at a loss of words by that shot.

