'You Set The Field And I Trust You': Jasprit Bumrah Recalls IPL And Speaks Highly Of Rohit Sharma's Captaincy; Video

Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma.

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has spoke highly of Rohit Sharma's captaincy as a short clip from his interaction with the Indian Express emerged on social media. The right-arm speedster recalled playing in the IPL and telling the veteran that he trusts his field setting and will concentrate only on bowling.

Bumrah has arguably been instrumental in Rohit becoming one of the most successful IPL captains, having won 5 titles. He was the Player of the Match in the IPL 2019 final, claiming figures of 4-0-14-2 as the Mumbai Indians secured a nervy one-run win over the Chennai Super Kings. He was also Mumbai Indians' highest wicket-taker in IPL 2020, bagging 27 scalps in 15 games.

In the video on social media, Bumrah said:

"Even in the IPL as well, I go and used to tell Rohit that 'You set the field, I'm going to bowl this ball, you set the field and I trust you whatever you feel is right."

Jasprit Bumrah rested from the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka:

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old has been rested by the selectors for the upcoming T20I and ODI series in Sri Lanka, keeping in mind the busy Test season ahead, with India slated to play 10 Tests in total against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Australia.

However, the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Kuldeep Yadav will play the 50-over matches. The tour stars with the T20I series on July 27th, Saturday.