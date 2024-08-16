 'You Crossed The Line': Female MMA Fighter Gabi Garcia Furious With Craig Jones After Getting Kissed Ahead of Intergender CJI Match; VIDEO
'You Crossed The Line': Female MMA Fighter Gabi Garcia Furious With Craig Jones After Getting Kissed Ahead of Intergender CJI Match; VIDEO

Craig Jones has earlier scrapped the fight due to the incident, however, the fight is still on as informed by him on social media

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
Image: X

Australian grappler Craig Jones and Brazilian MMA fighter Gabi Garcia will face off against each other in inter gender match at Craig Jones Invitational tournament (CJI) this weekend. However ahead of the fight, a video of Craig Jones has been going viral on social media where he is seen kissing Gabi Garcia during the weigh-in. 

The two fighters came face to face with menacing looks, Garcia being taller and heavier than Craig loomed over her opponent. However, Jones shocked and surprised Garcia by grabbing her by the head before planting a kiss on her lips.

The Brazilian fighter was in shock with Jones running away laughing. Garcia then blasted Jones stating, “You’re a b***h, man Really?. F**k you, you crossed the line.”

Gabi Garcia on fighting Craig Jones in inter-gender match

Ahead of the blockbuster fight Garcia had shared her thoughts about the fight with MMA fighting. She had said, “He's revolutionizing the game with this idea... And for me, it’s good marketing. It’s more than fighting a man. The American audience has never really liked me, you know? I’ve always dealt with hate. And for the first time in my career, I feel 99 percent of the people are on my side.”

Both the fighters have trained together in the past and for Garciahas never lost a fight with him during practice.

About CJI Tournament

The tournament is named after Craig Jones, who is an Australian grappler, and Brazilain jiu-jitsu blackbelt. He trains out of B team jiu-jitsu in Austin, Texas. Jones is also a two-time ADCC silver medalist who decided to start his promotion to pay fighters better.

CJI is a nonprofit grappling event that is organized by the Fair Fight Foundation. During Joe Rogan’s podcast Jones spoke about bringing in $1 million (₹8 Crores) cash in a bag, which he plans to present to the fighters.

