Yonex Dutch Junior International 2020: Tasnim Mir secures Bronze medal

Young Indian shuttlers Tasnim Mir and Mansi Singh won a bronze medal each in the girls' singles event at the Yonex Dutch Junior International 2020 in Haarlem, Netherlands.

It was the first time India won two bronze medals in girls' singles at this BWF Junior International Grand Prix tournament.

Mir put up a gritty show against the third seed So Yul Lee but it was not enough as the Korean pulled off a 19-21 10-22 win in 36 minutes in the semifinals on Sunday.

The 11th seeded Mir, gold medallist at the Dubai International Series last year, has had a sensational run at this tournament and showed exceptional fighting spirit against higher-ranked players, a release from the Badminton Association of India said.