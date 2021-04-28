Yohan Blake airs his love for India: I am begging everyone to please do what you can to stay safe. I know it may be difficult but imagine if we work together," said the star sprinter

Mumbai: His love for India is quite evident as he loves the game cricket, like any other Indian. And during his brief visit to India and a stop-over at the Free Press, Journal in Mumbai in the year 2019, the sprint star did say that he loved the people of India.

And rightly, so the Jamaican sprint star Yohan Blake has sent his love to India as the country battles a lethal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, begging the people of the country to do all that they can to stay safe.

The 2011 100m world champion is an avid cricket fan and an ambassador of the Road Safety World Series T20 event. He was in India last year.

"Just want to take this time to send my love to India. I am begging everyone to please do what you can to stay safe. I know it may be difficult but imagine if we work together," Blake tweeted.

"I have been watching cricket over the years. I have grown to love the country so much. Wonderful people all around," said Blake who was also a part of the Jamaican men's 4x100m gold-winning teams in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

It was on December 4, 2019, he was at the University ground in City’s Marine Lines, busy with young guns carrying out their usual morning practice. For a moment, many wondered if someone like Blake would be comfortable sharing the track with others.

But, Blake is Blake. Nothing can come between him and his hardcore training. Like any other humble athlete, he managed to find for himself a small portion where he ran, effortlessly leaving behind the morning blues, on an early December morning in the year 2019.

Blake won individual silver medals in the 100m and 200m in 2012 London Olympics.

The COVID-19 carnage across India has shaken the country to its core with over 3 lakh fresh daily cases. On Wednesday the daily death toll surpassed the 3,000 mark for the first time.

Adding to the woes is a crumbling health infrastructure that is also battling a shortage of oxygen and some crucial medicines.

Blake, who won gold and silver medals at London Olympics in 2012, once had a dream to play for West Indies. Blake had a fierce rivalry with Jamaican great and 8-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt but with the latter retired, Blake is aiming for glory in what is expected to be his third and final Games in Tokyo this year.

Yohan Blake is following the IPL 2021 closely and sharing his insights on his social media platform. He has praised Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson and AB de Villiers recently while criticised Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul for making his bowlers bowl fast on a slow pitch.